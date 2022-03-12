Kim Kardashian Continues to Be Roasted for Tone-Deaf ‘Work’ Comment After Sharing New Photos

Kim Kardashian is still getting skewered online for her unwanted career advice to women in general. The reality star gave an interview with Variety on Wednesday where she told women: “get your f—ing ass up and work… it seems like nobody wants to work these days.” The internet is not quite finished condemning the heiress for that take.

Kardashian’s career advice fell flat for many people because of her trajectory to success. She has been wealthy for her entire life thanks to her father Robert Kardashian’s high-profile law career – most notably his work defending O.J. Simpson in 1994. She worked briefly as a celebrity stylist out of high school, during which time she was accused of using a client’s credit card to spend $120,000 at her family’s boutique. Ofcourse, she made her way into the public eye in 2007 when a sex tape of her and her boyfriend, rapper Ray J, leaked to the public.

Kardashian parlayed that notoriety into success in reality TV and other ventures including fashion and makeup products. She and her family helped coin the phrase “famous for being famous” over the years, and social media helped maintain their place in the public eye.

Kardashian’s self-described work ethic could have referred to her TV shows, her fashion, beauty and business brands, her sponsored social media content or her burgeoning law career. Still, viewers thought that she was in no position to lecture women in general about work ethic. With the privilege of immense wealth, she had incalculable resources to make those tasks easier for her at every step of the way. Some also questioned how much value all that work really added to the world at the end of the day.

Kardashian is always a figure of controversy, but this quote is undoubtedly one of her most divisive moments – especially in the current economic climate. Scroll on for some of the top comments on Kardashian’s viral new video.

Starting Line

They really talk like they got it out the mud https://t.co/oimM1Ic3Rd — Fresco🇨🇻 (@youknowfresco) March 12, 2022

Viewers were shocked to hear Kardashian speaking as if she had built her brand and her business by herself on hard work alone. They took pains to calculate the advantages she had in starting her career.

Engagement

Critics noted that Kardashian’s career is dependent on engagement from fans, and they wondered how she could ask them for such engagement after criticizing their work ethic. Many left furious comments on her next few posts suggesting that they no longer had time to fixate on Kardashian because they needed to work.

‘Toxic’

Disgusting. Billionaires can't afford to pay their employees? — lolita shatter (@shatterlo) March 9, 2022

Kardashian’s mention of “toxic work environments” drew a lot of criticism when fans found a job posting for an internship with the reality star. It demanded a lot of time, effort and energy with no pay.

Melodramatic

this me opening that jar of tomato sauce first try after someone else loosened it… https://t.co/jrlS0hqzKr — the HOLY GOOF △⃒⃘ (@pezdspencer_) March 11, 2022

Many people cracked jokes by applying Kardashian’s comments to mundane tasks, implying that she was being melodramatic about nothing.

Real Work

Many commenters described the immense amount of work they do that goes underappreciated – or at least pays less than Kardashian’s “work.”

Inarticulate

I don’t care who she’s talking, about she needs to check herself. As she has people working for her for free. Purposely seeking out college students so she can have free interns to slave around for her. — Andrea Marie (@DecemberAndi) March 12, 2022

Even fans who tried to give Kardashian the benefit of the doubt admitted that she did not articulate this advice well. Many thought this did not bode well for her plan to become a lawyer.

Firsthand Experience

Finally, many of the top comments came from people with firsthand experience working with Kardashian, and they disputed her claim about work ethic here. Many also felt this quote was indicative of how Kardashian really felt about her collaborators, suggesting that she used people thanklessly.