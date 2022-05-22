Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Complete Wedding Set in Italian Ceremony

✖

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I Do" for the second time, or third if you count their illegal Las Vegas run-through, in Italy. The Italian ceremony comes a little under a week since they obtained their marriage license in Santa Barbra, CA with Kardashian's grandmother MJ and Barker's father as their witness. They sailed away from the Cali courthouse in a classic car with the tag "Just Married" over the license plate. The Las Vegas ceremony was held in April as a "practice" wedding as the couple didn't want to wait until they were able to obtain a license, though they tried but due to them hitting the chapel in the wee hours of the morning, they were unable to. Now, it's official.

For the wedding, The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, May 22. Kardashian, 43, wore a short, white dress with a long, dramatic veil with her hair in an updo. Barker, 46, donned a sleek black suit. Both of their wedding pieces were courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana, as the famous fashion brand is rumored to be sponsoring the wedding of sorts. The family has been donning Dolce & Gabbana for the past few months and posting to their social media leading up to the wedding.

The newly married couple were surrounded by red roses and loved ones, including their six total children from previous relationships. Kardashian has sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9 with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker's son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23 from his previous marriage to Shana Moakler were also in attendance. Neither of the pair's exes attended the wedding. It appears that Kardashian's mom and manager, Kris Jenner, walked her down the aisle.

The famous family have been in Italy for the past few days to kick off wedding festivities. A dinner party at Ristorante Puny was held on Friday evening. Saturday's festivities included a visit to the Abbey of San Fruttuoso for a lunch. The same evening, guests enjoyed a rehearsal dinner and dancing late into the night at Villa San Bartolomeo, part of the Dolce & Gabbana complex of properties which are all called L'Ulivetta where they've reportedly been spending much of their time.

Before the official wedding ceremony on Sunday, the family enjoyed a relaxing morning and early afternoon. They then glammed up for the big ceremony, which also took place on the L'Ulivetta grounds.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in Oct. 2021 on a romantic beach set up in Montecito, California as they stood in a heart made of roses and candles. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on Kardashian's Hulu family reality series.