New Trailer for Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ Teases Big Family Moments

The Kardashian-Jenners’ highly anticipated return to reality television is around the corner with their new Hulu series premiering soon, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store. A new teaser promises that it’s not a show to miss out on. The show is set to premiere on Apr. 14 and features all five sisters, their momager Kris Jenner, and a few special appearances – including Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s baby bump.

“You guys, it’s happening,” the matriarch of the family says in the opening. The screen goes black with a phrase that reads: “They’re back and better than ever.” Barker makes multiple appearances in the teaser, which features a special moment of the family toasting him and Kourtney on their engagement. The family also mentions the “transformations” that took place “over the last year.” At one point in the teaser, someone tells Kim through speakerphone: “Oh my God, are you dying? Are you dying? I’m dying.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to an official synopsis for the show, there’s nearly nothing that won’t be shown in the new series. “The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives,” a synopsis reads. “Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

The E! predecessor ran for 20 seasons beginning on the heels of Kim’s controversial sex tape with her ex, Ray J. Since then, there have been multiple spinoff series, including Kim & Kourtney Take Miami and New York, Khloe & Lamar, and Rob Loves Chyna. None of the siblings were parents at the time the initial show began airing. Now, Kris is a proud grandmother of 11. The grandchildren affectionately call Chris “Lovie.”

It’s unclear if the breakup woes Kim experienced with her now ex-husband Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Khloe’s with Tristan Thompson will play out on the show. Kim filed for divorce from Ye in Feb. 2021. She was recently declared legally single by a judge. Division of assets and a custody agreement for her and Ye’s four children will be sorted out at a later date.

Khloe and Thompson split for what appeared to be the one-hundredth time after it was confirmed that Thompson fathered a child with another woman during their relationship. He was previously caught cheating publicly at least twice, once with Kylie’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.