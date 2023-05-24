'Teen Mom' Star Reveals New Job After Her Show Was Canceled

Former Teen Mom franchise star Rachel Beaver is working a regular job after her MTV show was canceled. On May 21, Beaver shared a photo with her co-workers at Iron Works Grille, a restaurant in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. Beaver, 21, starred in Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which was canceled after three seasons earlier this year.

Beaver posed with her co-workers, who all wore Iron Works shirts by a river. "Come see us 11-9 p.m.," Beaver captioned the post. She also tagged the restaurant. The day after publishing the photos, Beaver posted more pictures with her daughter, 4-year-old Hazelee Beaver.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant was canceled before production on Season 4 could start. In March, a source told The Ashley's Reality Round-Up that the crew was told there would be no more episodes. Executive producers also called up the stars and their mothers to share the news. The decision was not a surprise, as the show had low viewership and MTV has sought to consolidate the Teen Mom franchise. The network recently cut Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, and combined the shows into one series called Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Even if Young and Pregnant was renewed, it's likely that Beaver would not be involved. During the Season 3 reunion, Beaver stormed off the set after a blowout fight with her co-stars. Before the episode aired, Beaver also told fans the show was taking a toll on her mental health and she would not be back.

"My mental health is/will always be more important than money. Therefore I have decided to quit Teen Mom," she wrote in a since-deleted post. "This will be my last season and I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. It was fun while it lasted."

Beaver's family also had drama behind-the-scenes. Drew Brooks, her daughter's father, has been in and out of trouble with police since at least 2018. In March, he was arrested for allegedly violating the terms of his probation, as police said they found him in possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and fentanyl. Last year, her sister Malorie Beaver's baby daddy Lane Fernandez died three weeks after he and his wife Kylee Rose welcomed a son. Malorie also welcomed her second child, Asce, in December. This is Malorie's first baby with her boyfriend Achilles Crowe.