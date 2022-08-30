'Teen Mom': Rachel Beaver Storms off Amid Explosive Fight With 'Young & Pregnant' Co-Stars in Exclusive Sneak Peek

There Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant drama may have started in a cast group chat, but it's all exploding in person. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV reality show, sparks fly when Rachel Beaver, Kayla Sessler, Kiaya Elliott, Madisen Beith and Brianna Jaramillo all get together in Los Angeles after a blowout text message fight over the trip.

Rachel tells the camera that she's "hoping it's not awkward" when the cast gets together for dinner, but, "Like what the f-, I don't really know what to expect at the same time." Kayla agrees before the dinner that "strong personalities" in the group can clash, which can get "messy" really fast. The group dinner heads down that path quickly as well, as Rachel addresses the elephant in the room right off the bat.

"So about that group chat, for me, I have nothing else to say but all positivity from here on out," she tells her co-stars. "I think it got carried away. ...Everything came out misunderstood." Brianna agrees things got "so hostile" right away after Rachel expressed that she might not make it on the LA trip because of her birthday, and Rachel agrees she has to work on being more clear because she's "sick of getting in misunderstandings whenever [her] intentions are not bad at all."

"I don't know you guys to have a problem with you, but I also don't say anything out of the way that's like, degrading somebody personally either," she continues to Kayla. "You called me cheap. You also said that I use my boyfriends. There's a couple more things that you said that I really... You don't personally know me to like say those things." Kayla agrees it "was not right" of her to say those things, but tells Rachel she's acting like she attacked her without provocation "like I'm a bully or something, and I'm not."

While Kiaya tries to bring the peace, asking everyone to take "accountability" for their role in things going sideways, Rachel isn't done. "It's really blatantly in words. Like I have all the messages," she tells Kayla, as Kiaya reminds Rachel she's the one bringing the negativity at this moment. "'Cause I'm just being straight up with how it actually went," Rachel responds, getting heated.



"I'm trying to figure out what is the problem between all of us," Madisen chimes in. "Why do we have to do this?" Kiaya fires back that Madisen's text trying to diffuse the tension by telling the moms to "just chill" and take care of their kids instead of fighting each other crossed the line. "My problem with you is you said something about taking care of kids, and it had nothing to do with [that]," she tells Madisen, who protests, "I didn't say nothing bad about your kids. I didn't say nothing bad about y'all. I said, 'Go take care of your kids and leave me the f- alone.'"

Brianna asks, "But when comments go to you about take care of your kids, you don't take that offensively?" Meanwhile, Rachel has started to raise her voice, and she doesn't take it well when Kiaya tells her to "stop yelling" and "being rude." Standing up from the table, Rachel tells the group, "I'm not being rude. ... I don't owe anyone at this goddamn table s-. I do not owe anybody s-. It's my 20th birthday. ...I'm telling you guys straight up that this is getting negative. It's my 20th birthday tonight."

Kiaya replies, "You're making negative, Rachel," but the birthday girl isn't having it. "No, because you guys are straight up not saying the whole truth and I feel ganged up on because you guys were deadass rude to me," she says, storming out of the restaurant. "I'm going out. It's my 20 birthday. ... I don't got time for the back and forth [expletive] with a b- I don't even wanna be friends with. Like, I just wanna [expletive] go back to the hotel." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.