'Teen Mom' Alum Lane Fernandez Dead at 28, Weeks After Wife Gives Birth

Former Teen Mom star Lane Fernandez has died. Fernandez's wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, confirmed in a Facebook tribute on Monday that her husband, who appeared on MTV's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant alongside ex-girlfriend Malorie Beaver, recently passed away. The announcement came just three weeks after the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. Fernandez was 28.

Sharing a series of photos of Fernandez and their newborn son, Kylee wrote that she is "so lost" without Fernandez, adding, "I love you to the moon and back and I know you're watching out for us. I will forever miss you. It's always been you." The new mom went on to share, "Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband," referring to their newborn as well as Fernandez's daughter from his relationship with Beaver. She ended the post, "You'll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby."

Kylee did not provide further details regarding her husband's sudden passing, and Fernandez's cause of death remains unclear at this time. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rachel Beaver, Beaver's sister and fellow Teen Mom star, also confirmed Fernandez's passing. In a tribute shared to her Instagram Story, Rachel shared a photo of Fernandez swimming in a pool with his daughter Emerson, writing, "I can't even begin to express the pain I feel right now. Gone too soon ... Rest easy Fernandez." Beaver, meanwhile, shared a throwback video of Fernandez with their daughter, writing in the caption, "RIP."

Teen Mom fans best know Fernandez from his appearance on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Seasons 2 and 3 in 2020 and 2021. Per Page Six, throughout both seasons, the former couple attempted to work on their relationship and co-parent their daughter. MTV, the network behind the reality show franchise, did not immediately return the outlet's request for comment regarding Fernandez's death.

Fernandez's tragic passing came just weeks after he and his wife welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Nolyn Lane. Little Nolyn arrived on May 22, with Kylee announcing his birth on Facebook by sharing, "Momma and Daddy had lots of bonding time, so now we are ready to make it public, and show this miracle God helped us create!"