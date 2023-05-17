'Teen Mom': Mackenzie Edwards Seemingly Addresses Drama With Estranged Husband Ryan

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards is back on Instagram and sending a message following her divorce from estranged husband Ryan Edwards, who was sentenced less than a month ago to almost a year in prison. The former MTV personality, 26, shared her first post on her Instagram feed since August 2022 Monday, posting a smiling selfie from her car.

"Mack's back. Thank you so much for your sweet messages!" wrote the mother of two. "I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let's do this!" Mackenzie, who shares son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 2, with 25-year-old Ryan, and son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens, posted on her Instagram Story one day prior, referencing being in a "new season" of life after Ryan's sentencing. "Sometimes, you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that's not gonna work for me in this new season. Or ever again," she shared on her Instagram Story Sunday.

Less than a month prior to her return to social media, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison after pleading guilty to harassment charges in regard to his estranged wife. The former 16 and Pregnant star was previously arrested on March 1 on suspicion of stalking and violating an order of protection two days after Mackenzie filed for divorce from her husband, obtaining a restraining order against him after disclosing allegations of domestic violence. Mackenzie was also granted temporary custody of the couple's children.

Ryan would plead guilty to the harassment charge while additional charges – including possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of an order of protection and stalking were dismissed. Then on April 7, Ryan was arrested again on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, DUI and violating the terms of his probation. At the time of his arrest, Ryan was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck while the car was "running and in drive." He was transported to the hospital for treatment, where he regained consciousness. Ryan was found by police to have in his possession a bag of a "crystal type substance" as well as a "second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder," according to legal documents.

Prior to his April sentencing, Ryan has been in and out of trouble with the law, initially being arrested for possession of heroin on March 12, 2017, according to court documents. He was then arrested in March 2018 for violating the terms of his probation and again in July of that year for a second probation violation. Ryan was also arrested in January 2019 on allegations of theft of services for allegedly walking out of a bar without paying a $36 bill.