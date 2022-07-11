'Teen Mom' Star's Sister Announces Pregnancy

The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant family is expanding! Rachel Beaver's older sister Malorie Beaver is pregnant with her second child! Malorie is mom to 4-year-old daughter Emerson, whom she shared with the late Lane Fernandez. Her little one on the way will be her first with new boyfriend Achilles Crowe.

The couple had been teasing the pregnancy news for weeks. According to Starcasm, prior to confirming the pregnancy over the July 4th weekend, Malorie, 22, hinted the pregnancy news on Snapchat, where she quipped, "they got my pregnant a- on the lawn today." Just days later, per The Ashley's Reality Roundup, her mother told fans during a Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant "Grandmas" Instagram Live that the 22-year-old was planning to announce some major news in the coming days. The pregnancy was not officially confirmed until a July 4 gender reveal party.

Photo and videos posted by Malorie and her mother documented the exciting moment the Beaver family learned a little boy was joining the brood. In one video, Malorie and her boyfriend were seen lighting a "gender reveal fireworks box." After a series of pink and blue fireworks shot out, the finale featured all blue fireworks, confirming a baby boy is on the way. The news sent the Beaver family into a round of hoots and cheers as Crowe could be seen dropping to his knees. Meanwhile, somebody could be heard hilariously asking, "What are we going to do with a boy?" as the Beaver grandchildren so far are only girls. At this time, further details about Malorie's little one on the way are unclear, including her due date.

Malorie and Crowe are expecting their first child together after they first began dating last fall. On Valentine's Day 2022, Malorie shared a sweet post for Crowe, writing that Crowe "stole my heart from the moment I met you & you mean the absolute world to me. You have never even changed a diaper before but chose to help me raise my daughter. For that I will forever will be grateful."

Malorie is also mom to daughter Emerson, whom she shared with Fernandez, her ex-boyfriend. Fernandez tragically passed away in June at the age of 28, just weeks after he welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Nolyn Lane, with wife Kylee Rose Fernandez. Following his passing, Malorie's sister paid tribute to Lane, writing on Instagram, "I can't even begin to express the pain I feel right now. Gone too soon ... Rest easy Fernandez." Beaver also mourned Fernandez's loss by sharing a throwback video of Fernandez with their daughter, writing in the caption, "RIP."