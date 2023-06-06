'Teen Mom' Personality Taylor Lewis' Cause of Death: What to Know

Taylor Lewis, who was featured in Teen Mom 2 storylines involving Jenelle Evans, died in January after an accidental drug overdose, according to the autopsy report. Lewis was 29. Police described the manner of death as an accident, although investigators discovered a disturbing note in her hotel room. After news broke of Lewis' death, Evans sent her condolences to her friend's parents.

Lewis was found dead in an Eden, North Carolina hotel room on Jan. 5, her sister, Haylee Lewis, told InTouch Weekly on Jan. 8. The autopsy report listed Lewis' cause of death as "acute fentanyl and oxycodone toxicity," according to The U.S. Sun. There was "no attempt of resuscitation" made when her body was discovered as there were "obvious signs of death," the coroner wrote.

A friend who spent the night in the same hotel room discovered Lewis, according to the report. They were partying in the room that night with a man, the friend told investigators. The man left at some point to take Lewis' car to get a tire fixed. Investigators also found a note in the hotel room reading, "What are the chances of y'all getting out of this hotel without paying me the $200 you took from me! Karma is a b—!"

"Investigation by law enforcement determined that the note may have been older and possibly even written by the decedent. Law enforcement found no evidence to support foul play," the report reads. Lewis was "homeless" at the time of her death, and no drugs or paraphernalia was found at the scene, according to the report.

In January, Lewis' sister told InTouch that police were investigating Lewis' death as a possible homicide. "I've been speaking with detectives too, and they are saying they saw footage of two men with Taylor in the hotel room," Haylee said. Haylee added at a housekeeper discovered Lewis "hours later."

Evans, who is no longer involved with MTV's Teen Mom franchise, mourned her friend's death on Facebook. She regretted not responding to Lewis in March 2022, but "I felt like she wasn't doing her best," Evans wrote. She included old photos of her friend.

"Taylor what happened," Evans wrote on Jan. 6. "We were once best friends and we went our separate ways because of the diff crowds we chose to hang out with. I wanted to see you eventually flourish as a woman from a distance but was always rooting for you. I don't know what happened but I am very saddened to hear this news and hope you're resting easy. I'm so sorry and sending your family prayers."

Lewis is survived by her daughter, Jordan Ashlee Nikole Lewis, whom she shared with Courtland Rogers. She was Rogers' first wife. They split in 2011, the year before Rogers became Evans' first husband. The marriage lasted about a month before Evans filed for divorce.

Days after Lewis' death, Evans told InTouch she wanted to help her friend's family. "This news about Taylor shocks me and makes me very sad. I have not been OK the past few days," Evans said. "This is affecting the entire community where I live. I am in contact with the family and trying to help out in any way I can."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.