'Teen Mom' Catelynn Lowell Celebrates Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating the 14th birthday of their oldest daughter, Carly. Thursday, the MTV star took to Instagram to wish Carly a happy birthday, posting photos of her daughter as a little girl as well as when she was older with her sisters.

"14 years ago this amazing little girl was born! Gosh if she only knew how many people she has touched and changed," Lowell captioned the photos. "Happy Birthday Carly we love you so much!!!" Lowell and Baltierra's decision to put Carly up for adoption in 2009 was documented on 16 and Pregnant, with the teen parents deciding that they were unable to take care of their daughter at such a young age.

Since that difficult decision, Lowell and Baltierra went on to get married in 2015 and welcome daughters Novalee, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 1. While the Teen Mom OG alum have clashed with Carly's adoptive parents over the years about visitation and boundaries when it comes to the little girl, both Baltierra and Lowell have been open about the aftermath of placing a child for adoption.

"Ten years ago yesterday, we were only 17," Baltierra wrote in a birthday message to Carly back in 2019. "Ten years ago, we brought you into the world. 10 years ago, we only got to hold you by ourselves for a half hour in the hospital as we just cried and stared at you, remembering every little detail of how absolutely perfect you were, since we knew that even though we just met, we had to say goodbye. 10 years ago, we had to make the hardest decision of our lives and give you everything your innocent life deserved that we just couldn't provide at the time. 10 years ago, we held each other and wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours. ... We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl. Happy Birthday Carly!"

On an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter last year, Lowell and Baltierra explained to their daughter Nova why Carly doesn't live with them. "She just started sobbing and she was like, 'I really miss Carly.' She was like, 'Why did you have to separate us?'" Lowell told her husband of their daughter. "It just never occurred to me when I was making the decision at 16 how it would impact my future children, you know?"