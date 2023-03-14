'Teen Mom' Star's Ex Busted for Meth and Fentanyl

Drew Brooks, the father of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver's daughter, was arrested again in Tennessee this month. Brooks allegedly violated the terms of his probation and was found in possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone, and fentanyl. The former MTV star has been in and out of police custody since at least 2018.

Brooks was booked on March 8 for a probation violation, reports Starcasm. He faces charges of resale of meth (felony); possession of oxycodone for resale (felony); possession of fentanyl (misdemeanor); unlawful possession of a weapon (felony); and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony (felony). A court date was scheduled for March 20.

Brooks' probation stemmed from a case involving the alleged stabbing of a friend. In April 2022, he was arrested on charges of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a friend in the chest during an altercation. He agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless aggravated assault and received a two-year prison sentence. The sentence was suspended, and he was released from jail custody on June 28. In the interim, he was put on probation until April 2024.

However, about two weeks later, Brooks was arrested again, this time for allegedly falsifying drug test results. He was taken into custody again and was charged with assaulting a corrections officer on Aug. 31, 2022, Starcasm reports. That case is still ongoing, with a court hearing set for March 21. Even with that case pending, Brooks was still released on probation in November.

Brooks' criminal record stretches back to at least 2018, according to Starcasm. In April 2020, he was found guilty of criminal impersonation and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. In October 2020, he was found guilty of evading arrest and two other charges. He also has several dismissed charges on his record, including the attempted homicide charge from April 2022.

Beaver was a main cast member for the second and third seasons of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The Madisonville, Tennessee native left the franchise when the spinoff ended in September 2022. She had an explosive fight with the other cast members during the last reunion special. Before the final episode aired, Beaver told fans she would not continue participating in Teen Mom, citing her mental health.

"My mental health is/will always be more important than money. Therefore I have decided to quit Teen Mom," Beaver said in an August Instagram video, reports The Sun. "This will be my last season and I appreciate the opportunity I have been given. It was fun while it lasted."