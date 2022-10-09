Another 'Teen Mom' Star Just Got Married

Former Teen Mom franchise stars Lexi Tatman and Kyler Lopez married in Las Vegas late last month. Tatman and Lopez, both 22, starred in the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which aired in 2018. They are parents to two sons, Tobias, 4, and Jay, 3.

Lopez and Tatman tied the knot on Sept. 24, she revealed on Instagram the following day. Since then, she has flooded her Instagram page with new photos from the wedding. "We did it. We made it. So many things have been said about us. About our relationship," Tatman wrote on Sept. 26. "I knew I was going to marry you when I was 13, 9 years later we finally said I do. I love you."

The former MTV star also had a message for haters in the comments section. "To everyone who continues to bring up the past (5 years ago) Shut the f— up," Tatman wrote. "For those who make comments about our appearance, we ain't supermodels dummy, and for those who don't know what to say, say congratulations or scroll… not your relationship, not your body, not your wedding, none of your business to comment."

Tatman shared more information on Facebook, adding that their wedding happened at the Little Church of the West. It was the same place her grandparents married, Tatman wrote, reports The Ashley's Reality Round-up. "We kept it small but have a few things in mind to celebrate with everyone," she wrote.

Tatman only starred in the first season of Young and Pregnant and was replaced by Kiaya Elliott for Season 2. "MTV basically felt that her story wasn't interesting enough to continue with," a source told The Ashley in January 2019. "Lexi was not the one who discontinued filming. Lexi really had no idea that she was not going to be part of Season 2."

Lopez and Tatman's story focused on them raising Tobias together. They welcomed Jay months after MTV revealed they would not be back on Young and Pregnant. The couple announced their engagement in November 2020.

After they got engaged, Tatman fired off a blistering Instagram post, defending her relationship with Lopez. "I'm absolutely elated and will be posting a lot of my ring," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I knew when I was 13 I'd marry Kyler. We have this connection that some only dream of having. I'm going to continue to be happy and let the nay-sayers continue to be miserable and rude." She also thanked her fans for their positive support.

The Teen Mom franchise began with 16 and Pregnant in 2009. The franchise lives on today with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which combines the most popular Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars. Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Lowell, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer, and Maci Bookout are featured in the show, which airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.