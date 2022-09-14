Jenelle Evans Returns to 'Teen Mom' for First Time Since Firing

Jenelle Evans returned to MTV Tuesday to make a cameo on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter for the first time since she was fired from the franchise in 2019. In an appearance previously teased in the show's trailer, the former Teen Mom 2 personality traveled down to Florida to attend former co-star Briana DeJesus' party to celebrate her defamation lawsuit victory against co-star Kailyn Lowry.

While Evans' attendance shocked fans by being drama-free, fellow Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline admittedly felt nervous seeing the woman whom she replaced on the show. Evans was fired in 2019 after her previously-fired husband, David Eason, admittedly shot and killed the family's dog, Nugget.

"I don't know about Jenelle coming, like, am I going to be super nice to this girl just for her to go online the next day and talk s- about me?" Cline asked a friend while getting ready for the party. "I feel bad, something happened with David or something, I don't know, it's like you want to be there for people, but at the same time, I don't want to get bit in the a- for people who go and turn around and talk s-," she continued. "I feel like there's been people I've been way too nice to and then I look back and I go, 'I should have never have done that.'"

When Evans arrived, Cline mended fences by helping her get ready for the party as the mother-of-three opened up about her marriage problems with Eason, which centered around him not having a job."Me and David, we haven't been getting along lately, but it's just on and off. It's just the fact that, everyone knows he doesn't have a job, and I'm sitting here providing for everyone for years," Evans said. "And it's still the same way. I'm so fed up. I've been giving him the cold shoulder, not really talking to him." She continued that the couple's 5-year-old daughter, Ensley, is "with me 24/7," adding, "I've been telling David, 'I need a break.'"

Evans did eventually bring up her feelings about Cline replacing her as well. "A lot of people have asked me, 'What do you think about Jade? What do you think about Jade?' And I'm like, 'I don't have nothing against Jade,'" she said. "I'm like, 'If Jade doesn't say s- about me, then I don't have s- to say about her.'"

The party went off without a hitch, and in the morning, Evans told DeJesus that her replacement was "really cool." The feeling appeared to be mutual, as Cline told a friend, "Regardless of what her feelings are toward me joining, that was so long ago that if she's still holding any kind of grudge or animosity, that's something that's going to be heavy on her heart and her mind. That doesn't hold any reflection to how I feel." Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.