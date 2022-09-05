'Teen Mom' Briana DeJesus Opens up About Lawsuit Victory Party Ahead of 'The Next Chapter' Premiere (Exclusive)

Briana DeJesus is excited for Teen Mom fans to see her lawsuit victory party on the upcoming premiere season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. DeJesus made headlines back in May celebrating with a blowout bash after a judge's decision to dismiss Kailyn Lowry's defamation lawsuit against her Teen Mom 2 co-star, and she told PopCulture ahead of The Next Chapter's Sept. 6 premiere that she can't wait for fans to see the festivities play out on their screens.

"[I'm excited for viewers to see the party] because it's a celebration," she told PopCulture. "That whole lawsuit was such a stressful time for me because I didn't know what the outcome was going to be. But it was over, victory came. The party [was] a lot of fun." DeJesus also teased "special guests" that came by the party after former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was spotted in The Next Chapter trailer, teasing cryptically, "Yeah, it was a good time."

DeJesus told PopCulture that while filming for The Next Chapter wasn't much different than filming for Teen Mom 2, she feels like she's "matured" so much from her MTV debut. "So the girl that you saw [the] first season of Teen Mom 2 is definitely not the girl that you're going to see for The Next Chapter, so I think that's a blessing," the reality star explained. She's also looking forward to the season, which she said will follow her relationships with the fathers of her children, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez, as well as with her own father.

DeJesus is also excited for fans to see her bittersweet new journey in life as she moved out of her home with her mom and sister and into her own house with daughters Nova, 10, and Stella, 5. "There's a lot going on and I can't wait to watch. I think this is the first season that I will actually tune in to watch," she admitted. While fans have seen a lot of things in her life that weren't great, she noted, "I feel like this next chapter for me has really all been positive, which is shocking. You know what I mean? But it's so good. It's so good." Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.