'Teen Mom' Star's Husband Was Just Released From Jail

Bar Smith, who is the husband of Teen Mom star Ashley Jones, has been released from jail. The Sun reported that the MTV personality was released on Sept. 21 after being arrested in Nevada. Smith, a California resident, was reportedly arrested in Nevada and subsequently charged with being a fugitive from another state.

Smith was initially arrested on Aug. 22 in Nevada. He was reportedly charged with being a fugitive from another state due to the charges he received from a previous DUI, willful discharge of a firearm, and negligent manner arrests. The reality star was held on no bond until his court hearing, which was held on Sept. 13. After the hearing, he was transferred to a California facility, where he was confined until his Sept. 21 release. The Sun reported that at the time of his incarceration, he was being held on a $100,000 bond.

As this newest case reflects, this isn't the first time that Smith has found himself in legal trouble. He was arrested for a DUI years ago and subsequently had to wear an ankle monitor, as fans saw in the previous season of Teen Mom 2. In May 2021, he was arrested once again, this time for the willful discharge of a firearm in a negligent manner. Smith was held at Merced County Sheriff's Main Jail and his bond was set at $25,000. As seen on the recent Teen Mom 2 finale, he was arrested at a graduation party held for his wife, Jones.

While Smith has not opened up about the latter arrest, he did talk about life after being arrested for a DUI. When asked why he had to wear an ankle monitor during the season, he said, "It was to make sure that I didn't consume alcohol while I was battling the case that I was." He continued, "So it was pretty much the entire time that I was fighting the case that I had to keep it on because they wanted to make sure that I didn't access any alcohol, which, I was pissed off about in the very beginning." Smith added that wearing the monitor "absolutely" helped him cut back on drinking alcohol and that the situation ultimately "worked out for the best." The reality star explained that "it worked out to help me get as far away from it [alcohol dependency] as I could."