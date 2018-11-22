‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ Sparks Cancellation Rumors Following Cryptic Messages From Cast

The future of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant seems unclear after several of the MTV reality series’ cast members posted cryptic messages about the show’s possible cancellation.

As first reported by Radar, cast member Ashley Jones wrote on Instagram recently, “Well ladies, here goes my heartfelt post about what an honor its been to be apart of a TV show with you girls. So grateful that our cast is full of love and understanding, and when times get hard we all reach out. It’s been a long emotional journey. But that’s a wrap [heart emoji] wouldn’t have done it any other way.”

Her co-star Brianna Jaramillo added to the rumors when she likewise shared on her Instagram, “Ladies I am honored to have had the chance to work with you all! You are all amazing mothers and women in general. I hope this isn’t goodbye but just see you later. [broken heart emoji][crying emoji].”

But an insider with the network told Radar that despite the telling Instagram posts, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has not been cancelled, and that the cast hasn’t been notified as such.

“The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast has not been notified that the show is ending,” the insider told the outlet. “Stories circulating that the show is cancelled are completely fabricated and untrue at this point.”

The source continued that the rumor may have gotten started because of the messages on social media, which were not based on truth.

“While [the rumors] are based off something one cast member posted, no decision has been made,” they continued. “From what the cast has been told thus far, the show seems like it is going to be renewed for another season and will likely keep going. That’s all there is to it at this time.”

The MTV reality series that follows teenage mothers Jones, Jaramillo, Kayla Sessler, Lexi Tatman and Jade Cline is a spinoff of Teen Mom OG, which was a spinoff of 16 and Pregnant.

To Radar, Jones has criticized Teen Mom OG, which now follows the lives of Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Bristol Palin and Catelynn Loyd, women in their 20s who generally did give birth in their teens. Jones told the outlet that Young and Pregnant was more updated for the times, saying, “MTV has for years been showing the struggles of what it’s been like to be a Teen Mom. They revamped it. It’s fast-paced and up-to-date. Maci was a teen 10 years ago. It’s changed.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

