'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd Recalls Being Shot at 13 Times While Driving With Kids

Cheyenne Floyd is coming forward with the traumatizing details of being shot at 13 times while in the car with her fiancé, Zach Davis, and two children. The Teen Mom OG alum opened up about the recent shooting in the premiere episode of MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which occurred when Floyd and Davis were driving with her two children – 5-year-old daughter Ryder, whom she shares with Cory Wharton, and 1-year-old son Ace, whom she shares with Davis.

"We're just riding and the music was playing. It was a normal car day and Chy looks at me and goes, 'What is that?' It was a green beam on my face," Davis recalled. When the two looked over, they realized it was a man they recognized holding the gun. "It was somebody we both knew," Davis said. "He's been here at Chy's house. There are pictures with him and all of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times, and we crashed into the back of a Prius. It was the worst feeling in the world."

Luckily, the family was unharmed in the shooting, which Floyd tearfully called a miracle. "God literally covered us that day because every cop who was there said they don't understand how we are all alive," the MTV star shared. "I had to pinch myself to make sure I understood that I was alive."

While Davis and Floyd did make an appearance at a Los Angeles County Courthouse, the alleged shooter didn't show due to a continuance or delay in the case, leaving them with "zero closure." Floyd told her mom and sister of the effect on her family, "I feel like he didn't kill us, but he took so much from us. They're just babies. They were not supposed to go through that."

Prior to the season premiere, Floyd admitted to PopCulture.com that she was experiencing "maybe one of the lowest times" of her life. "I think on this season, this is the most nervous I have ever been in all of my MTV world of shows, that I'm the most nervous for this season. Ever," she explained. The Challenge alum added, "It's raw and it's real and it involves our children and our lives. And it's the fear of 'are we sharing too much? Is the transparency not going to be taken with grace?' And I think this is the first time where I feel like I have to ask the viewers for grace while you're watching it because this is as raw as it gets. And I'm freaking out. I'm really freaking out."