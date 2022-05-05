'Teen Mom OG': New Update on Amber Portwood's Probation

✖

Amber Portwood recently marked an important day in the aftermath of her 2019 domestic violence arrest. Nearly three years after the Teen Mom OG star was arrested and charged following a July 2019 incident in which she allegedly brandished a machete during an altercation with her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Portwood in late April officially completed her probation.

Indiana court records obtained by The Sun revealed that Portwood, who was handed a more than 2-year probation in late 2019, successfully completed" her probation and was discharged from probation on Tuesday, April 26. The records also revealed that Portwood completed a 26-week Batterer's Intervention Program and paid a fine of $1,285. Amid the completion of her probation, per the court records, the no contact order against Glennon was also terminated, with the records sharing that Portwood did not violate the order.

"She submitted twenty-one negative drug tests and did not miss a scheduled test or test positive for any illicit substances or alcohol," the court records stated. "The probationer having successfully completed all terms of probation, by operation of law, is now discharged from probation."

Portwood had been sentenced to 906 days probation after she accepted a plea deal in October 2019 in connection to the case. The MTV reality star was initially arrested in July 2019 after an argument with Glennon allegedly turned violent while he held their son James, who was only a year old at the time. During the incident, according to records, Portwood allegedly used a machete. Shortly after the incident, Portwood denied using a machete, telling Dr. Drew Pinsky in an interview, "I literally opted out of a drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself. Why would I jeopardize... you haven't heard s- from me since then, haven't gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I'm running after him with a machete? You're insane."

Portwood was originally charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. However, in October 2019, she agreed to a plea deal. Under the terms of that agreement, Portwood was sentenced to 906 days probation.

The completion of her probation comes amid her heated custody battle with Glennon. In February 2021, Portwood requested overnight visitation with James, and in May 2021, Glennon was ordered to pay a $500 fine after being held in contempt of court amid the battle. After the former couple was ordered by an Indiana judge to submit a "10 panel urine drug screen" in January, the pair went to trial the first week of March.