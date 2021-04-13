'Teen Mom': Amber Portwood Lashes out on Instagram Over Past Domestic Violence Incident

✖

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood had plenty to say to her fans on a recent Instagram Live session. On Saturday, the reality star took part in an Instagram Live, but things quickly went south when fans started to question Portwood about the situation involving her son, James, whom she shares with her ex, Andrew Glennon. According to Heavy.com, Portwood was previously involved in a domestic violence incident with Glennon, during which she allegedly swung a machete at him while he held their son. Not only did the incident lead to Portwood and Glennon's breakup, but the legal matter also left the Teen Mom OG star with 906 days of probation.

Towards the beginning of her Instagram Live, which fans captured, Portwood claimed that she still sees her two-year-old son. She also hit back against some of the things that the trolls were saying in the comments section, as she said, “You don’t penetrate my soul. You’re not gonna hurt me with what you say about my stuff. No one cares about what you’re saying. How about that… You’re not God. You’re not above God.” Portwood went on to claim that she is currently writing a book about her life and that fans will be able to get the actual story from her when it's published.

“I’m not embracing myself. I’m telling the truth about mental health and mental illness. How is that embarrassing?” she said. “We’ve been thrown away for centuries. Read my book that’s coming out.” The MTV personality also directly addressed her past domestic violence incident after an individual commented about the allegation that Portwood swung a machete at Glennon. She subsequently added, “Stop talking about the machete, by the way, you need to stop. We’re not going there. We’re not going there.”

The incident that Portwood was referring to took place in July 2019. As previously mentioned, she allegedly swung a machete at Glennon while he held their young son in his arms at their home in Geist Reservoir. According to the Indy Star, Portwood pleaded guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation. She was then sentenced to 906 days of probation. If she violates the terms of her probation, she would be subject to five years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.