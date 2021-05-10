'Teen Mom': Judge Takes Amber Portwood's Side in Latest Dispute With Ex

✖

Amber Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon has been ordered to pay a $500 fine after being held in contempt of court amid their ongoing custody battle, The Sun reports. The Teen Mom OG star and her former boyfriend have been fighting over 3-year-old son James since 2019, when Portwood was arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly attacking her ex while he was holding their son.

After Portwood's plea deal, Glennon was granted primary physical custody of the little boy, but the MTV personality alleged in court that he went against their custody agreement granting her three unsupervised visits a week with her son the week of Christmas. Portwood also claimed Andrew failed to complete the necessary intake documents and pay the retainer for the Parenting Time Coordinator, requesting he be held in contempt of court for failing to comply.

Glennon responded in one court filing with a calendar of October through December 2020, pointing out that Portwood allegedly asked to postpone her visit with James three times over bad weather, twice because she felt sick and once because her dog was ill. In November, she allegedly requested two postponements, once because she was sick and once because of the weather. In December, Portwood allegedly canceled three times due to the weather, once because she was sick and another time for a conflicting appointment. The judge ruled in favor of Portwood for her January 6, 2020, and December 23, 2020 filings, and Glennon has been ordered to pay $250 in each instance.

Portwood has also been struggling in her relationship with ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares 12-year-old daughter Leah, and his wife Kristina. The reality personality even stormed off the set of the recent season reunion after she accused Gary and Kristina of not doing enough to foster her relationship with Leah. "I think if it was up to Leah, she would throw the towel in," Kristina admitted after Portwood's heated exit. Gary added, "I feel as though she is jealous of the relationship Kristina has with Leah, she wants that bond, I don't know how to say it -- could she have a bond with Leah, yes, but it wouldn't be the same." Catch all the episodes of Teen Mom OG on Paramount+, which can be subscribed to with a free trial here. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.

