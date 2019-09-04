‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Amber Portwood Denies Attacking Boyfriend Andrew Glennon With Machete

Amber Portwood is denying going after boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete in the incident that saw her arrested for domestic battery earlier this summer. During the Teen Mom OG reunion Tuesday night, Portwood spoke to Dr. Drew Pinsky in a pre-recorded interview about the incident that allegedly occurred while Glennon was holding their 1-year-old son James.

“I really need some assurance. Can you talk to my lawyers and please just figure something out?” Portwood asked Dr. Drew. “I want to get my side of the story out.”

“I literally opted out of a drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she continued. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s— from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time.”

“But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane,” she continued.

She also criticized Glennon for texting that he was in danger to a 911 operator. “A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete,” she said. “Let me tell you what, if somebody’s coming after me with something like that, I’m calling the f—ing police and running out the door.”

Portwood, who also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley, also implied that Glennon was dating someone new. “It takes you less than two weeks to ask a woman to come to Indiana,” she said. “I’ve already talked to her. She’s a good person. She’s very nice. She’s very sweet.”

Previously, Portwood had served time for domestic violence stemming from a 2010 fight she had with Shirley. The two originally appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom together before their breakup. Portwood ultimately served 17 months in jail for the incident.

She opened up about her mental health during last year’s season finale of Teen Mom OG, telling her cousin Krystal that she was having a hard time with online bullying.

“They can’t accept the fact that I have postpartum in any way,” she said. “I just didn’t know what it felt like because I’d never experienced that before.”

Portwood said on the show in 2017 that she was re-diagnosed with borderline personality and bipolar disorder.