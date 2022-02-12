‘Teen Mom’: Amber Portwood’s Drug Test Results Revealed

For anyone wondering if Teen Mom star Amber Portwood is fully sober, a drug and alcohol test taken this month reveals the answer. The test came amid Portwood’s ongoing brutal custody battle with her ex Andrew, who has appeared on the MTV reality show for years. He demanded that Portwood take a hair follicle test last fall after he alleged to the court that her behavior was similar to when she allegedly abused meth. The reality star denied any drug use and in turn demanded Andrew also take a test.

The former couple, who reside in Indiana, was ordered by a judge to submit a “10-panel urine drug screen” during a hearing right after the New Year, per The Sun. Per the report, Portwood tested negative for all substances. The results were revealed on Feb. 1, 2022. Portwood was cleared of methamphetamines, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, opiates/morphine, phencyclidine, benzodiazepines, barbiturates, methadone, oxycodone, and propoxyphene. Andrew also tested negative for all substances.

A final hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday, Mar. 2 – and Thursday, March 3. Andrew and Portwood split in 2019, and things have been bitter ever since.

Portwood’s past troubles are no secret. She’s been incarcerated for felony domestic violence against her ex, Gary, with whom she shares her eldest daughter Leah. Gary has had primary custody for years but has supported Portwood in her road to redemption. Everything has been chronicled on the MTV show for over a decade.

Recent episodes of the show examine Portwood’s estranged relationship with her daughter. Co-parenting trouble with Gary and his new wife has also been a focus, with Portwood feeling axed out for a number of reasons. In the past two seasons, Leah has begun to express her own issues with Portwood. Portwood’s son with Andrew has not been featured since her split with Andrew on the show.

Andrew has alleged that Portwood has a “history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein,” per court documents obtained by The Sun. He has sought full custody of their son, James.