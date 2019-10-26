‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Makes Plea Deal in Domestic Battery Case

✖

Amber Portwood's legal problems are coming to an end. The Teen Mom OG star reportedly reached a plea deal in her domestic battery case and will not serve time in prison. A new report reveals Portwood will receive one felony charge for the incident and will be on probation for one year. If the reality television personality stays out of trouble in that period of time, her charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

The charges stemmed from her July arrest after she was reportedly involved in a violent altercation with then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son James.

A source told Us Weekly Portwood is "relieved but overall, focused on James."

Portwood made headlines when she was arrested on July 5 after the altercation. Reports at the time claimed she was holding a machete while having an argument with her then boyfriend. She was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

"[Amber] struck the machete at and into a door, while Andrew Glennon was standing directly on the other side of the door," documents released by Radar stated at the time. "That created a substantial risk of bodily injury to Andrew Glennon."

Portwood later debunked the machete reports during the Teen Mom OG two-part reunion in September. She also responded to a report that the 911 operator received a text message from someone saying they and their son's life were at risk.

"A text message, by the way. I just want to point that out real quick to everybody. But I ran after him with a machete," she said in a sarcastic tone at the time. "Let me tell you what: if somebody's coming after me with something like that, I'm calling the f–king police and running out the door."

Glennon spoke openly about the incident and frequently sparred with Portwood about what happened that night. He also debunked several claims his ex made of him cheating at the time. Since then he has kept a relatively low profile, saying he is focused on raising their son.

The 16 and Pregnant personality has had a few problems with the law in the past. In 2011, she pleaded guilty to two felony domestic battery counts following an incident with her ex-fiancé Gary Shirley, whom she shares 10-year-old daughter Leah. She was later arrested in the same year for violating her probation after she was found with prescription pills.