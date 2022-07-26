'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee and Husband Josh Break up Again

Former Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and her husband, Josh McKee, are getting a divorce after 12 years together. The two are parents to Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5, and have been MTV stars since their episode of 16 and Pregnant aired in 2012. The couple has split in the past, only to reunite months later.

"With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone," McKee, 27, wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday, alongside two photos of the couple during happier times. "[Sometimes] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn't work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it's time for me to find my [happiness]."

McKee directed her followers to Celebuzz, where she shared more details about the split without revealing what led to them calling it quits this time. "I'm stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park," McKee told the outlet. "I'm so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine."

The "old" McKee would have told the media Josh was "awful" and blamed him for the divorce, McKee told Celebuzz. "The new me understands that we are both walking away from this with deep scars and our kids love us both despite the pain we brought one another. We are human, we are all human on this earth just trying to make it," she said, adding that she does not want to speak for Josh. She admitted she was not a "perfect wife," but refused to pretend Josh was a "good husband."

Although the marriage is over, McKee predicted future ups and downs between the two. She also has no regrets about the split. "It's hard leaving and becoming a single mom," she said. "But it's harder staying and living the only days God gave me being told by someone I loved I was nothing in this life."

McKee and Josh announced their divorce just days before they were set to celebrate nine years of marriage, notes InTouch Weekly. The high school sweethearts married on Aug. 17, 2013. They broke up for the first time six years later amid infidelity by both. The split only lasted two months though, as McKee told her fans they got "re-engaged."

"This man ... I will never forget my 25th birthday. Six hours of opening up clues and going on a scavenger hunt. Even putting on a dress you picked out," she wrote in 2019. "I still can't believe the work God has done. My ring is beautiful, and I choose you over and over. Here's to new beginnings in Christ." The Instagram post included the hashtag "you don't have to understand our love story."