'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Shares Nude Photo: 'Set Free'

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee stripped down for her latest Instagram photo. The reality TV alum over the weekend took to the social media platform to share a nude photo of herself posing amid a black backdrop, writing in the caption, "When you realize that people's opinions about you is NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS. You are set free."

The photo, which showed McKee posing nude with her legs curled to her chest and her arm wrapped around her knees, sparked plenty of conversation. Commenting on the post, one of McKee's followers wrote, "exactly... embrace love for yourself not others." Another person wrote, "best things in life are free... Your job is to love you first." Plenty of others dubbed the image "absolutely stunning," with some sharing that McKee was "beautiful inside and out."

The new post came amid drama surrounding McKee's stint in the popular MTV reality show franchise. Although McKee has been a staple for the franchise ever since she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant back in 2012, she was snubbed from joining the cast of the spinoff Family Reunion, sparking speculation that she was ultimately fired. Recently speaking to The Sun about her future with MTV, McKee revealed that she hasn't been asked to film for the next season of Teen Mom.

"It's the lies I'm upset about. It's not being a part of the group that I'm upset about, which is why I've kept my mouth shut because I don't want people to be like, 'Oh, she's just jealous,'" McKee said when asked about her Family Reunion snub. "I was disappointed they told me it was a few select people from each show and that it had nothing to do with one being left out, which is not true... I'm so confused. I was the only one not invited and they refused to say that out loud. But it's fine, I'm over it."

McKee first appeared on the Teen Mom franchise back in 2012 when her episode of 16 and Pregnant aired. She went on to appear on both Teen Mom 3 and Teen Mom OG. McKee is not involved in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, a new spinoff that premiered earlier this year. McKee is mom to Gannon, 10, Jaxie, 8, and Broncs, 5.