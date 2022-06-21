'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Sparks Serious Concerns With Latest Tweets

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is sparking concern amongst fans for a series of distressing tweets. On Sunday, McKee penned a few tweets, including one in which she wrote that she wanted to be with her mother, Angie Douthit, who died in December 2019, per Heavy. Fans have since raised their concerns to the reality star by urging her to seek help.

The situation began when McKee wrote, "I'd like to just go be with my mom…" Since the reality star's mother passed away, the message raised alarm bells for many of her fans. They subsequently urged her to seek help, with one individual suggesting that McKee reach out to Dr. Drew Pinsky, who co-hosts the Teen Mom reunions. The Twitter user wrote, "@drdrew please reach out and see if she needs help.. we don't need her kids growing up feeling the way she does!!!" McKee shares three young children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs — with her husband, Josh McKee, with whom she has had a rather difficult relationship over the past few years.

I’d like to just go be with my mom…. — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) June 19, 2022

In turn, McKee reportedly responded to the fan's plea by writing, "Haha mtv threw me in the trash. This is a joke if you think him or them care for my well being." The reality star appears to have deleted the message. Nonetheless, fans continued to tell her to seek help if she needs it, with one person writing, "I'm sorry that happened but I really hope you seek help from someone. You can't hold it all in and one day just burst." Thankfully, McKee did say that she was going to reach out to someone and noted that she "will be getting Help soon." She added, "thank you for your love and support."

McKee has been vocal about how she's been coping since the death of her mother. In an episode of Teen Mom OG that aired in early 2020, she explained that her mom's passing was "one of the hardest things I've ever been through in my life." Later on in the episode, she said, "Some days I just don't even know what to do with the amount of pain. Some days I feel paralyzed, where I can't even get out of bed and move and I am not OK."