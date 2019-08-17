‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Calls Estranged Ex Josh ‘Horrible Person’ Following Breakup

Mackenzie McKee is speaking out after announcing the end of her marriage to Josh McKee. The Teen Mom OG guest mom revealed Friday she had decided to split up from her husband after six years of marriage, just a few weeks after she made her debut on the most recent season of the MTV reality show.

After announcing the break up, Mackenzie spoke with press about what led her to decide to say goodbye to Josh.

“Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever,” she told Us Weekly. “Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better.”

Mackenzie went on to slam Josh even further. “I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is,” she concluded.

Mackenzie announced the breakup news on Twitter Friday, writing: “I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break,” she wrote.

“My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you,” she ended her announcement.

The pair married in August 2013. They share Gannon, 7, Jaxie, 5, and Broncs, 3. Mackenzie and Josh first appeared on 16 & Pregnant in 2011 before joining Teen Mom 3 and later Teen Mom OG.

Along with the Twitter announcement, Mackenzie appeared to boast being newly single in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what I deserve,” she captioned an old selfie on Friday, prompting many followers to call her out for still flaunting her wedding ring. However, most of her fans seemed to congratulate her on realizing who she had been with for such a long time.

“Sorry but after seeing just a glimpse on tv of how he treated you and the kids…BYE,” one user wrote. “You and the kids deserve WAY better. Life is too short. Be with who makes you happy.”

“GOOD! Maybe he will see how hard it is to handle everything [without] help. The way he treated you on Monday nights episode was ridiculous. You weren’t even bitchy when you really could’ve been. Good luck on your new journey,” another user commented.

After breaking the news on Twitter, the Teen Mom 3 alum addressed fans. “I know in my heart he loves me. This was my decision,” she tweeted. One of her followers pointed out that the pair “seemed solid,” to which Mackenzie replied, “We were. We were truly best friends. It’s all just devastating.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays ar 9 p.m. ET on MTV.