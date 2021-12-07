‘Teen Mom’ Star Claims Supernanny Contacted Her After Season

The past season of Teen Mom OG featured Mackenzie McKee dealing with her children’s behavior. McKee shares three children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs — with her husband Josh McKee. Following the end of the season, the MTV personality took to Instagram and claimed that she received a message from Supernanny herself, Jo Frost, for help, per The Sun.

McKee explained that due to her storyline this season, someone apparently reached out to Supernanny to lend a helping hand. She began by saying that her storyline over the past season was “that my kids are bad. Like really bad. I have no control of them.” The reality star went on to say that she has even received messages from those diagnosing her youngest child, Broncs, “with everything from under the moon and sun.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1G9MmDn-p/

“It’s talked about a lot on this season and a lot of people are worried, but, I promise, it’s not as bad as it looks,” she said. “It’s just been a rough year and Broncs is just like me, so I give him a lot of grace.” McKee said that when she was younger, she dealt with ADHD and would often find herself in “a lot of trouble.” She added that because of her own experiences, “I’m able to help Broncs work through that piece of life.” While she has received many messages about her kids’ behavior, one stuck out more than the rest.

McKee shared, “Someone reached out to me and she’s like, ‘Hey, you have some concerned fans who reached out to me. Told me to reach out to you. How can I help you? Like, I want to come to your house and help you.’” She then revealed that the message was supposedly from Nanny Frost. The Teen Mom star said that receiving the message was “so funny,” as her mother used to tease that she would call Supernanny when she was younger.

“I thought it was a joke. I thought I was being Punk’d. It was real,” McKee continued. “I got a call because you guys are concerned about my son.” She ended by laughing and saying, “Y’all, I can’t make this stuff up.” While McKee didn’t share whether she took Frost up on this apparent offer, it would certainly be a reality TV crossover event to watch.