‘Teen Mom’: Mackenzie and Josh McKee’s Blow-Up Has Fans Fired Up

Teen Mom OG stars Mackenzie McKee and her husband Josh McKee had a major tiff on Tuesday night’s episode of the MTV series. While discussing chores with their children, Mackenzie lashed out at Josh in regards to his behavior on and off camera. Later on in the episode, Mackenzie apologized for yelling at him and said that her struggles with Type 1 diabetes were the reason why she got so upset. Still, viewers were shocked by the situation and weighed in on it via Twitter.

Mackenzie explained to her three kids that they would have to pitch in more around the house as she deals with her health. In the midst of their discussion about household chores, Mackenzie took issue with Josh’s behavior. She noticed that he was clenching his jaw and said that he appeared as though he “hated” everyone. Mackenzie said that Josh acts “nice” when they’re not filming but changes his tune when the cameras are rolling, leading her to storm off as their kids looked on.

Fans didn’t waste any time in weighing in on Mackenzie and Josh’s blow-up. Read on to see what they have to say about the matter.

I just cannot with Mackenzie or Josh.. somebody fix it #TeenMomOG — itty.bitty.pretty.one🦋💸💚 (@misscocodeluxe) November 10, 2021

During their argument, Mackenzie said that she was “embarrassed” by the fact that Josh behaves a different way on camera than he does off. As she stormed off into her bedroom, she told her husband, “You’re a d—k!”

So Josh made a suggestion for a chore, and Makenzie spiraled?? #TeenMomOG — What.Does.The.Nanny.Do. (@jenm1015) November 10, 2021

Fans were kind of confused by how the whole situation went down. It all began with Mackenzie taking issue with Josh’s behavior (or lack thereof) while discussing chores for the kids.

I feel Mackenzie with the blood sugars! Stress makes your numbers jump, I was sitting at a perfect 5.5 and then a call from kids school and I jumped to 12 in 15 min! It’s insane! #dexcom #type3C @dexcom #TeenMomOG — Кутрина Шумук 🇺🇦🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@ProzacKat) November 10, 2021

While some criticized Mackenzie for getting angry with Josh, others were sympathetic. As this fan noted, they can definitely relate to her stress.

this is why her kids don’t like her. lol cause why is mackenzie talking to her husband like that in front of those small children!?! #TeenMomOG — REESE™ (@_kissmyreese) November 10, 2021

Many viewers were shocked by how Mackenzie was speaking to Josh during the incident. They felt as though it could have been handled differently.

the disconnect with Josh is disturbing to watch. #TeenMomOG — AsiaMonique 😋 (@AsiaGaff) November 10, 2021

Other fans could sympathize with Mackenzie’s frustrations with Josh. They said that there appears to be some kind of “disconnect.”

Mackenzie and Josh really need to stop arguing in front of their kids and calling each other names. It’s traumatic for them and teaches them horrible family values. #TeenMomOG #TeenMom — Sarah Ann (@trisarahtops294) November 10, 2021

Clearly, viewers weren’t impressed by how the whole thing went down. After their argument, Mackenzie did apologize to Josh for the situation.

I feel like this is nothing new to her, I think Josh acts like that all the time or he could be uncomfortable in front of the cameras. #TeenMomOG — 2k19 💖 (@BossieBae_) November 10, 2021

Mackenzie did apologize to Josh, but said that she simply gets “frustrated” that people don’t see him as she does. In turn, Josh said that he isn’t “comfortable” on camera and added that he accepted her apology.