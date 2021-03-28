'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout's Mom Seemingly Shades Ryan Edwards Amid Firing

✖

The Teen Mom OG fandom is abuzz about the news that Ryan Edwards, his wife Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, have all been fired from the MTV reality show. The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that a fight with Edwards' ex, Maci Bookout, was part of MTV's decision. "Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward," the source explained. "The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities. Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family."

The source also claimed that while "they were just being set aside right now," the Edwards family took it very personally and and "Ryan and Larry told them not to waste their time coming back to film in the future if they were serious about it." Maci and Ryan, who share their 12-year-old son Bentley, have long been at odds, particularly due to Edwards' history of substance abuse. Bookout's mother, Sharon, took to social media to shade her daughter's ex, coming out of a seven-month Twitter hiatus to share her opinion on the situation.

"It didn’t take a day to do the damage. It won't take a day to undo it," she wrote. "It takes a lot of hard work and time to regain trust and forgiveness. Some people just don’t wanna do the work." While she doesn't name Edwards specifically, it's not hard to figure out who she's talking about.

Edwards recently told The Sun that he believes that Maci is lying to MTV and that's why she wanted his family gone. "Maci is in fear that my mom and dad will start telling the truth," Ryan said. "She will always fight to have us off the show. MTV does not really stand for anything we believe in or support."

Edwards's wife Mackenzie spoke with Without A Crystal Ball about the family's termination from MTV. "Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom," she claimed. "[Bookout's agent] said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that." When asked if there was a specific incident that led to the parting of ways, Mackenzie said, "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired. They said that when she didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content that they call us back."