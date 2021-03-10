'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards' Dad Speaks out on Relapse Speculation

✖

Larry Edwards is defending son Ryan Edwards amid Teen Mom OG fans' speculation that the reality personality has relapsed amid years of heroin abuse problems and run-ins with the lab. The MTV personality told The Sun in a new interview that Ryan is still sober, despite people on social media pointing to his behavior in the new season of Teen Mom OG as evidence that he was not.

"[Ryan] is doing just fine," Larry told the outlet. "Do you think if anything had or would happen they wouldn’t have already exposed it?" He then praised his son's behavior at the reunion filming, when Larry and his wife Jen reportedly got into a massive fight with Maci Bookout, who shares 12-year-old son Bentley with Ryan, and her husband, Taylor McKinney. (Bookout and McKinney are are parents to daughter Jayde, 5, and son Maverick, 4.) "Ryan is so calm, even at the reunion," Larry said. "We can’t win, just keep kicking the dog eventually he will bite you and when he does you want to put him down."

Things have been getting intense when it comes to Bookout's relationship with Ryan after Bentley told his dad he didn't want to see him until he agreed to go to therapy to work on their father-son relationship. Ryan, also father to 2-year-old son Jagger and 1-year-old daughter Stella, did not agree to the terms set by his oldest and accused Bookout of being a "spiteful evil b—" and keeping his son from him.

Bookout was quick to clap back on Twitter, writing, "I really wanted to post some 'petty b—' (and hilarious) comments, but I'll wait until they can tell me the definition of 'petty' without googling it and reading it aloud." That same day, The Ashley's Reality Roundup reported there was a massive fight at the reunion taping between Ryan's parents and Bookout and McKinney.

"You could cut the tension with a knife when they were all sitting out there," The Ashley's source reported last month. "But everything was OK until the very end of the segment. Maci kept giving vague answers and was making it clear she was upset but would not say why." Upon being pressed for answers, McKinney allegedly "exploded" on the Edwards. "He told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s—’ and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time," the insider shared. "He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is. [Taylor] kind of got up and eventually asked Larry if he wanted to take things outside. It didn’t get that far, though. Nothing got physical."