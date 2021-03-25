Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Speaks out on 'Teen Mom' Firing

✖

On Wednesday, it was reported that Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards, his wife Mackenzie Edwards, and his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards, were fired from the MTV series. In light of that news, Mackenzie spoke to the Without a Crystal Ball podcast about the situation. Mackenzie claimed that Edwards' ex, Maci Bookout, got them fired from the Teen Mom OG so that the show could feature more of her own storyline.

When asked what led to their firing, Mackenzie said, "Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom." She went on to claim that Bookout's agent "said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that." Mackenzie was asked whether there was something specific that led to Bookout's supposed request, to which she said, "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired. They said that when she didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content that they call us back."

The former Teen Mom OG star then shared how her husband, Ryan, responded to the situation. Mackenzie said that Ryan "was just like, 'Don't. We're gonna move on. We're gonna live our lives. We're gonna do our jobs and, you know, have a normal life. Like don't waste your time or your breath coming back.'" The interviewer then asked whether there was an "ulterior motive" behind the firing. Mackenzie claimed that she spoke with two of the Teen Mom OG producers, who said that they could "read between the lines" about the situation. She said that the producers believe that it was "more of an anger thing... and a retaliation type deal over Jen and Larry and Taylor getting into it." Mackenzie added that it seems to be more of an "angry, I'm gonna show you who's boss type deal." Based on what the interviewer gathered from the situation, the Edwards family will appear on one episode of the Teen Mom OG's next season. However, they will no longer appear on the show after that.

Just as Mackenzie referenced in the interview, this news comes shortly after it was reported that Jen, Larry, and Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, got into a heated argument while filming the reunion for the current season of Teen Mom OG. During the reunion, McKinney reportedly criticized Jen and Larry for defending Ryan's behavior, which has included threatening his and his wife's lives. A source from Ashley's Reality Roundup said, "He [McKinney] told them Ryan is a 'piece of s—' and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time." They added, "He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is." McKinney reportedly even asked Larry if he "wanted to take things outside" at one point, but the two did not get physical during filming.