'Teen Mom' Fans Weigh in on Ryan Edwards Firing

The recent news of Ryan Edward's and his family's firing from Teen Mom has sent fans of the MTV series into a swirl of emotions. The announcement that Edwards, who shares a child with reality star mom Maci Bookout, was fired came on Wednesday (March 24), and shortly after, his wife Mackenzie Edwards, revealed the reason the family was axed from the series was due to Edwards ex. "Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from Morgan and Larry at MTV and Maci's agent went above their heads and went to Viacom." She told Without a Crystal Ball. She went on adding that Bookout's agent "said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci's abilities and her... whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that." Edwards' wife was asked whether there was something specific that led to Bookout's supposed request, to which she said, "Jen and Larry got fired. We got fired. They said that when she didn't fulfill her obligations or like basically didn't have enough content that they call us back."

"My theory is Maci threatened to quit after the reunion. She is done with the Edwards(for good reason). She saw Chelsea quit TM2 stating she didn’t want Aubrey to be uncomfortable with the story line focus on her," this reddit user said. "We literally saw the producer ask Chelsea, 'what can we do to get you to stay?' It didn’t work with Chels but maybe Maci said, she’s done. They ask her what can they do to keep her. She says, 'I don’t want to have Jen, Larry, Ryan and Mackenzie be in the story.' She did it before. That one season (or partial season, I can’t remember) but it was because Maci said she didn’t want Ryan’s obvious addiction being filmed. I think producers did it to appease Maci. The bit about Maci’s rep wanting to showcase other parts of Maci’s life...... I’m remembering with a chuckle the time Jenelle -TM2 - said she was going to be filmed doing charity work cuz she didn’t like her edit-lol). But I do wonder if Maci can carry a season’s worth of interesting stories without the Edwards drama." Card

"I was so impressed the way Taylor pointed out how Ryan hasn't done squat and he's been there. And the way he got up when Larry started pointing his stubby little finger trying to square off with Taylor, Taylor's reaction was gold. If Larry would stop rug sweeping for his worthless low-life son, maybe he could get a clue," another speculated. "Jen and Larry have made it their life's work to rug sweep and misplace blame on Ryan's relationship with his son Then you have his wife jumping on their wagon and you have a family so disassociated from reality that it's just pathetic. I keep wondering when they will finally treat Ryan as an adult. But he'd just stomp his feet and Jen and Larry would rush to his side to coddle him some more in attempt to fix whatever is twisting poor little Ryan's panties. They are all a lost cause. The only loser in this is Bentley. And his sperm donor's family can't get over their own Ryan bias to figure that out."

"Going from the season previously where there at the zoo and their kids run up to Jen and Larry to this.. They seemed to get on so well its such a shame but Ryan is the cause of all of this he needs help but he needs to find it on he's own and if not stop tearing he's family apart and just let him go I don't understand this need to protect and enable a selfish person if he was completely out of the picture I think they would all get on to at least be friendly," someone chimed in with.

"Am I the only one that has a slight concern about Ryan doing something reactive and stupid? I really hope not, but he is very unstable," someone said, bringing Ryan's past actions to the forefront.



"There has got to be something on we don't know about. They've never fired anyone for a reunion fight. From what I've read, this one wasn't even particularly bad compared to what we've seen in the past," someone speculated about the series. "I'm thinking this is them sugar coating things for some reason. I'm interested in seeing if anything else comes out about the firing in the next few weeks/months."