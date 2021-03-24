'Teen Mom OG': Ryan Edwards and Family Reportedly Fired After Maci Bookout Fight

✖

Teen Mom OG may be looking a lot different next season after Maci Bookout's ex, Ryan Edwards, and the rest of his family reportedly was axed from the series. Wednesday, Ryan's father, Larry Edwards, told The Sun that "the family" had been let go from the MTV show following an intense fight at the upcoming season reunion. Larry called the network's decision "unbelievable," but also admitted Bookout was "so mad" at him for what he said at the reunion and that he and wife Jen "got in so much trouble" for their actions.

The Ashley's Reality Roundup cited a production source in its report that Ryan, who shares 12-year-old son Bentley with Bookout, and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were also fired from the show. "Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won’t be on the show anymore going forward," the source said. "The Edwards were informed that Maci’s reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities. Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family."

The insider added that it wasn't MTV technically firing Ryan and his family, but that "they were just being set aside right now." That reportedly didn't sit well with the Edwards, and "Ryan and Larry told them not to waste their time coming back to film in the future if they were serious about it."

Things have long been tense between Bookout and the Edwards amid Ryan's issues with substance abuse and repeated run-ins with the law. The 16 and Pregnant alum clapped back on Twitter this season after Standifer called her a "petty" and a "spiteful, evil b—" in an episode last month, with Bookout commenting that she "really wanted to post some 'petty b*tch' (and hilarious) comments," but would "wait until they can tell me the definition of 'petty' without googling it and reading it aloud."

Bookout's social media comments began around the time that the season reunion filmed, during which she and husband Taylor McKinney reportedly unloaded on Jen and Larry for their repeated defense of Ryan's behavior, which has even included threatening Bookout and McKinney's lives.

"He told them Ryan is a ‘piece of s—’ and that he, unlike Ryan, has been there for Bentley for a long time," The Ashley's reunion source said at the time. "He told Larry and Jen that Ryan should be more like he is." McKinney reportedly asked Larry if he "wanted to take things outside" at one point, but nothing got physical.