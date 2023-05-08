'Teen Mom': Briana DeJesus' Ex Arrested on 3 Charges

Luis Hernandez, the father of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Briana DeJesus' second child, was arrested near the Sanford Airport in Florida on May 6. Hernandez was charged with driving with a revoked license, knowingly driving with a revoked license, and using a vehicle with a registration that is six months or more past the expiration date. Hernandez and DeJesus are parents to Stella, 5.

Hernandez was arrested by Sanford Airport Police for driving with a suspended or revoked license. The other two charges stem from outstanding Orange County warrants, reports Starcasm. The first alleges Hernandez missed an arraignment for the charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. The warrant was issued on Jan. 6.

The second warrant was also issued on Jan. 6. This one claimed he missed the arraignment for a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a registration that expired more than six months prior. Police issued the original traffic citations on Aug. 14, 2022. He received another citation on Dec. 4, 2022. His car, reportedly a 2014 black Honda, had plates that expired in 2020. Court records also show Hernandez has other open cases involving tolls, according to Starcasm. Hernandez is due back in court on June 5 for the driving with a revoked license charge.

DeJesus has not commented on Hernandez's latest run-in with the law, but she appears to have hinted at struggles with a baby daddy. On May 7, she retweeted a Twitter user who wrote, "'Baby Daddies' be kíllin me sittin' there acting like they got real problems & can't get their kids bc they are 'tryna get this money' or 'they not on their feet.' Ok, so what's the difference when a mom has to figure out daycare, work, dinner, clothes, shelter, car expenses &, etc." DeJesus agreed with the sentiment, adding, "Girl I think about this daily!"

In another tweet, DeJesus wondered how parents could not care for their children. "I don't understand how parents can just go about their life and have 0 regards to their kids," she wrote.

Hernandez has been mostly absent from his daughter's life. In December 2022, Hernandez graduated from the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, reports The Ashley's Reality Roundup. He published a photo of himself holding his diploma on his Instagram Stories and wrote about becoming an airplane mechanic. It's unclear if he is still working.

DeJesus is also mom to daughter Nova, 11, from her relationship with Devoin Austin. She was introduced on 16 and Pregnant and was a main cast member of Teen Mom 3. After that show ended, MTV moved her to Teen Mom 2. She now stars in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which brought a handful of cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 into one show. Last month, DeJesus hinted she had a new boyfriend in an Instagram Stories post, but his name remains unknown.