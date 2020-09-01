'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Admits It's 'Hard' to Watch Her STD Diagnosis Back This Season (Exclusive)

Briana DeJesus isn't looking forward to watching back this season of Teen Mom 2 after a very difficult year with her sexual health. Ahead of Tuesday's season premiere of the MTV show, DeJesus opened up to PopCulture.com about what it will be like to watch back the moment she learned her ex Luis Hernandez gave her an STD after the two made the "mistake" of sleeping together again last year.

"I feel like I lived it, so it's going to be difficult to watch back," DeJesus admitted. "Obviously nobody wants to talk about getting any kind of STI or STD. People don't even speak about it, but they should be able to." The mother of two added that while there shouldn't be any stigma around getting tested for STDs or discussing one's sexual health, "It sucks that I'll be known as the Teen Mom who got an STD ... but that's what I signed up for."

"I'm OK educating the world that it's OK to get tested," she continued. "It shouldn’t be anything like the elephant in the room, but it’s still hard for me." As for her relationship with Hernandez, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stella, DeJesus explained it was hard to answer where exactly they are after things went wrong. "I don't speak to him," she told PopCulture. "I'm complacent. I'm OK where I am and where our relationship is. Things are for the better."

It won't be all drama with her ex this season, however, as DeJesus finally gets to move into her new dream home with Stella and her other daughter, 8-year-old Nova, whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin. "We moved in pretty fast," the reality star recalled. "We got the keys to our house and the weekend after, we were all settled in. I'm happy I was able to buy [Stella and Nova] a house. It’s the best thing I ever did."

While DeJesus might be "not so excited" to see her personal drama play out, she wants others to take note of all the growth she has personally this season and "learn from [her] mistakes." In the meantime, she'll be enjoying life with her daughters and staying far away from online comments. "I don't give a s— what anyone else thinks," she noted. "But I hope everybody tunes in and sees where I'm coming from and gives me a chance." Don't miss the season premiere of Teen Mom 2, returning Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more on your favorite Teen Mom stars from PopCulture, click here.