‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Sends Fiery Message to Ex Luis Hernandez

Briana DeJesus is clearly not happy with the father of her 2-year-old daughter Stella, taking to Twitter and Instagram to share some seriously heated statements about ex Luis Hernandez after initially accusing him of having a sexually transmitted infection in a since deleted Instagram Story. After removing the slide from her Story claiming Hernandez had “the clap,” a colloquial term for gonorrhea, DeJesus added another statement: “Suck my whole d—.”

She continued her tirade on Twitter, appearing to accuse Hernandez of not wanting to be around his daughter, saying she had been “nice for way tooooo long.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV personality continued with a self-empowering statement in which she declared she wouldn’t be with someone who didn’t make her happy.

How u got the nerve to only want to be around bc of me and not ur kid??????? — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) November 11, 2019

Fuck that! I’ve been nice for way tooooo long — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) November 11, 2019

I am not going to stay with someone who doesn’t make me happy. Periodt! — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) November 11, 2019

Plenty of DeJesus’ followers were happy to gas her up in the replies to her tweets.

“Girl! Just stop with these dudes all together. Just keep you and your beautiful babies happy,” one advised.

Another answered, “Because he is looking for something only you can give him. If he can’t find or make time to see your daughter then cut him off. You and his child are a team not only you. I’d take his a— to court and file for child support.”

DeJesus has had her fair share of struggles with Devoin Austin, the father of 8-year-old Nova as well. In April, she tweeted, “I wish I could vent on here but I can’t. Honestly f— my baby daddies right now [laughing my a— off],” adding later of her time on Teen Mom 2, “All I am going to say is, this ‘tv show’ I am on means nothing to me…the only thing I care about are both my kids…and if you are willing to put my kids in danger we got some real problems. I’ll kill for my kids.”

In a February 2018 interview with Blasting News, DeJesus said Hernandez is “non-existent” and never asks about Stella, adding, “Devoin is Devoin. He’s back and forth. Nothing has changed.”

“So basically things are status quo. I’m continuing to raise my daughters on my own with the help of my mom and sister,” DeJesus said at the time. “I can only continue to hope one day things change as I’d love for my girls to have their dads in their lives, but at this time that doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen with Luis at all and with Devoin on any consistent basis.”

Photo credit: MTV