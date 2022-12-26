'Teen Mom' Star Briana DeJesus Surprises Kids With Life-Changing Christmas Gift

Briana DeJesus made Christmas very special for daughters Nova and Stella this year. The Teen Mom 2 star, 28, surprised her girls with a new house for them to live in after the trio moved out of the home she previously purchased for mom Roxanne and sister Brittany DeJesus earlier this year.

"We did it....again!!!! Merry Christmas to us! I kept this a secret from the girls to be able to surprise them today. So blessed to have two homes fully paid off as a single mother of 2," Briana captioned an Instagram post featuring Nova, 11, and Stella, 5, posing in their pajamas in front of the nearly-finished home. In the first photo, both girls held up signs, with Stella's reading, "We said yes to the address," and Nova's saying, "Home sweet home." In the second photo, the two sisters beam for the camera while standing inside the home, which is currently being built.

"I am forever grateful for the opportunities God has placed in our life," Briana continued in the caption. "We move into our new home in the spring and we are so excited." It took a lot to make this surprise happen, but Briana revealed she overlooked one tiny detail when driving the girls to see their surprise. "On our way to see the surprise! I didn't plan it thru and had to use pants to blind fold them!" she captioned a photo on her Instagram Story of the girls being blindfolded in the car using clothing.

Briana lived with her mom and sister for years, even moving in with them briefly after purchasing their Florida home for them. But the two other DeJesus ladies won't be moving in with Briana and her daughters. Asked by a fan in the comments if Roxanne and Brittany would be also living in the new home, Briana answered, "no! My mom is in the other house and Brittany is with her man."

Briana previously opened up to PopCulture.com about moving out on her own with the girls for the first time, saying of the life change in September of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, "There's a lot going on and I can't wait to watch. I think this is the first season that I will actually tune in to watch. ... I feel like this next chapter for me has really all been positive, which is shocking. You know what I mean? But it's so good. It's so good."