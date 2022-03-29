‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Worries Luis Won’t Show for Stella’s First Day of School in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Briana DeJesus isn’t sure what to expect when it comes to Luis Hernandez and Devoin Austin’s participation in their daughters’ first days of school. As Austin’s 10-year-old daughter Nova and Hernandez’s 4-year-old daughter Stella prepare for their first days of fourth grade and voluntary prekindergarten, respectively, Briana, her sister Brittany and mom Roxanne all try to make sure the dads are as involved in this milestone moment as possible.

That might not be as easy as they hope. “The girls start school tomorrow and Luis hasn’t seen Stella in over a month,” Briana tells the camera. “Devoin’s been picking up Nova from gymnastics, but it’s not always consistent.” Getting the girls excited for their big days, Bri asks Nova if she’s heard anything from her dad about coming to see her off for school in the morning. Nova hasn’t, so Briana offers to extend the olive branch to both Austin and Hernandez, even if Stella says she doesn’t want her dad to come.

“Alright, I did my part,” Briana tells her mom and sister. “I texted both dads to be a part of this big day tomorrow. If Luis doesn’t come, then Devoin will come and Devoin will see Stella go to VPK. That’s exciting!” Briana’s hopes dim, however, when she gets a text from Luis asking what time Stella gets out of school instead.

It’s then that Roxanne takes over, texting Luis, “Hey Luis. I’m really hoping and praying that you’re gonna make it in early tomorrow morning.” Briana isn’t happy, accusing her mom of “butting in” on the situation she’s already handling, but it’s too late. “If they don’t wanna come, they don’t wanna come,” Brittany shrugs, but Roxanne insists “that’s not the point.”

It looks like the text from Roxanne lit a fire under Luis, however, as he changes up his answer almost immediately, telling Briana he’ll be at their house to see Stella off at 6:30 a.m. and texting Roxanne, “Yea I’ll be there early spoke to Bri already.” Looking at the results of her message, Bri’s mom assures her, “Just trust me, when I send him a text or [Devoin] a text, I know what I’m doing.” Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.