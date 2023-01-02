'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Cast Talks 'Disturbing' Fight Between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones (Exclusive)

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast is waiting for fans to see the truth surrounding the "disturbing" fight that went down between Briana DeJesus and Ashley Jones and their mothers during filming for the MTV show's second season. Ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 3 premiere of Season 2, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Jade Cline and Kiaya Elliott opened up to PopCulture.com about the wild season to come.

Fans saw in the season trailer DeJesus' mother, Roxanne, shouting at Jones' mother, Tea, "Your daughter's a bully!" as Jones can be seen spitting on DeJesus after being told to "suck my d—." Things then escalate into a physical fight as the ladies lunge at one another while security guards and members of production step in to de-escalate the situation.

"We were all there. That's for sure," Lowell told PopCulture when asked about the fight. Elliott chimed in, "The one thing that I can say ... this season started off strong. It was no waiting. As soon as this season started, it was just like pow and it was just a lot going on. I can say that." The Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star continued, "Some things that happened were a little disturbing to some of us, but I think at the end of the day we all made the best of the trip and we worked with what we had despite all of the ups and downs we had."

Cline, who spoke out on social media in favor of DeJesus following the brawl, added that she called out Jones and her mom as the "bullies" of the situation because she felt like the narrative her co-star was painting online wasn't "authentic to the situation."

"I just don't feel comfortable watching other cast members not be honest about what happened," she said, adding that "at the end of the day everyone's going to watch the show and really watch how everything played out," which keeps her from going back and forth with people online. "I feel like I said my piece once and that's all I had to say because I'm like, people are going to watch the show anyway and they're going to know what happened," Cline explained.

Despite the fighting, the Teen Mom stars felt like they were able to bond with one another and with their own mothers in a whole new way after Season 2 became a multi-generational trip. "It was definitely interesting. I think it brought a whole different level and aspect to it," Lowell told PopCulture. "I think it was cool for the moms to be able to bond with one another and build new friendships and I think it brought up a lot of intergenerational stuff, intergenerational traumas that we need to work on." She continued, "Yeah, there [were] lots of tears, lots of drama, but also lots of growth too." Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 – also starring Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd and Kayla Sessler – premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.