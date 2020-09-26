'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Celebrates Marriage to David Eason With Throwback Post to Wedding Day

Despite the countless controversies during their marriage, former Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason remain together. This week, the two celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with Evans sharing more photos from that special day on Friday. Two days earlier, Evans shared a new video of the couple, telling her fans that "no one will understand" their relationship. Evans' wedding anniversary posts caused a stir on social media. Evans shared a collection of photos from their wedding, which took place on Sept. 23, 2019. "This day was perfect," Evans wrote in the caption. "From start to finish, everyone was having a great time! I’m so happy we decided to work through the hard times for our family. Through thick and thin, you’re my best friend. I don’t want it any other way." On the day of their anniversary, Evans posted a video with several moments of the two hanging out together. She also wished Eason a happy anniversary. "No one will ever understand our relationship, but that’s ok," she wrote, seemingly referencing all the ups and downs the couple has survived. "I don’t expect them to. Here’s to 3 years married."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Sep 25, 2020 at 9:56am PDT Evans and Eason's three-year marriage has been filled with controversial moments, break-ups, and a restraining order. Last year, he shot and killed their dog Nugget, which ultimately resulted in MTV no longer working with Evans and the two temporarily losing custody of their children. In October 2019, Evans said she was going to file for divorce and moved to Tennessee with their children. However, they got back together earlier this year, only to briefly split again in June after Eason was charged for allegedly hitting James Spivey, one of Evans' friends, with a gun. Evans said she planned to leave Eason, but they were back together by late June. prevnext

Best friend? Shiiit I have people who don't even like me all that much and they didn't kill my dog or make me lose a pretty high paying job or get my kids removed from my home so that I had to fight for them back. so you may wanna look up the definition of best friend there lady! — Lisa (@leesa7719) September 25, 2020 In August, the charges against Eason were dropped. Spivey said their attorneys decided it was best to drop the charges. "It was in the attorneys' hands," he told The Sun. "They thought it was the best way to proceed. It is what it is. On behalf of myself, I just am staying away from them." Spivey said the two seemed perfect for each other and he no longer wants anything to do with them. "It seems like that is a couple meant to be together," he said. "Through thick and thin, highs and lows, this is one couple that deserves to marinate in their own sauce." prevnext

I can't believe its only been 3 years. Did he ever have a real job since they met?

MTV, Crafts, Swamp Janitor? — Nelle911 (@Nelle529) September 25, 2020 prevnext

This would truly be lovely if they were in love. 😁 — 💋MakeUp Monkey🍌 (@BlushBanana) September 24, 2020 prevnext