‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s Most Controversial Social Media Posts

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are at the center of yet another controversy. This time, the couple is at odds over the shooting death of their dog Nugget.

Earlier this week, Evans hinted the couple split again, before it was reported that Eason shot Nugget. Eason later defended the incident, claiming the dog attacked their daughter Ensley.

Evans and Eason have been married since 2017 and are the parents of Ensley, 2. Evans is also the mother of Kaiser Orion Griffith, 4, her son with Nathan Griffith, and Jace Vahn Evans, 9, her son with Andrew Lewis.

While Evans continues to appear on Teen Mom 2, Eason was fired from the show in February 2018 over homophobic tweets.

Eason Defends Shooting the Dog

On April 29, Evans once again hinted the two were separated. It was later reported that Eason shot and killed their dog Nugget. Eason later confirmed her dog was dead. Eason appeared to confirm he shot the dog and defended his decision, claiming the dog bit Ensley’s face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s– at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Eason added, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason has not faced charges yet, unless Evans files a police report.

Homphobic Rants Get Eason Fired from ‘Teen Mom’

After several homophobic tweets and messages on social media, MTV had enough. In February 2018, they fired Eason and he can no longer appear on Teen Mom 2.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement at the time. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Fans also complained about the family showing off their weaponry, especially after he shared a photo of Evans using a gun after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.





Eason Threatens to Shoot President Donald Trump and the Secret Service Visits His Home

In November 2018, Eason shared a video of himself using a rifle with a bump stock, adding in the caption, “They will say I’ve gone off the deep end just wait for it!” He included several hashtags, including “Trump,” “MAGA” and “Nancy Pelosi.” Eason then posted videos and photos on his Instagram Story, including one of shotgun shells with the caption “My house kinda lookin like a military base.”

Eason later claimed the Secret Service visited him and he “told em to f– leave!”

He then posted a photo of himself clutching a rifle in bed.

“Thanks for the visit from your secret service friends today [Trump],” Eason wrote. “I told them how much I like you except the fact you want to ban bump stocks and take guns away from people just because someone ‘red flagged’ them. Then I told them to get the f— out of my house and don’t ever come pass my trespassing signs again. Like holy s—, I thought your people were all about border security. Well there is a border around my land that is protected from intruders by lethal force also, just like your house. Don’t expect my gate to ever be open again.”

Eason later created a new Instagram account, which he still uses.

Eason and Evans Share Photos of Their Children Appearing to Hold Guns

In March, 2019, Evans shocked fans when she posted a video of Ensley appearing to hold a gun, or at least a toy gun. “My hunting babe,” Evans wrote in the caption.

In September 2018, Eason shared a photo of his son Kaden David using a toy gun similar to the one Ensley was seen holding. “Don’t come treading around these parts, we train em up young!” Eason wrote in the caption.

Eason Plans to Bring the Confederate Flag to all 50 States

Eason has also egged on fans by flaunting his love for the Confederate battle flag. In November, he posed for a photo with it atop the Grand Canyon and teased a plan to take it to all 50 states.

“Just planting my flag in all 50 states,” he wrote, adding the hashtags “merica” and “rebel.”

Evans appeared to approve of the plan, as she was heard telling him it was “awesome” as she took the picture.

Evans Says Eason Isn’t Racist Because His Childhood Best Friend Was Black

Eason’s photos with the Confederate flag have led him to be called racist by his followers. Evans defended him in a controversial fashion, claiming her husband could not be racist because his childhood best friend was black.

“My husband isn’t racist… his childhood best friend was black. Idk where this rumor came from,” Evans told one fan, adding three laughing emojis.





Evans Accused of Staging Before and After Weight Loss Photos

Evans, like many of the Teen Mom stars, uses her Instagram page to promote products and earn extra cash. Evans frequently likes to promote weight-loss products like BoomBod.

One of her recent BoomBod ads was criticized for being a staged before-and-after photo. Evans attempted to show the produced led to her losing weight simply by wearing a sports bra instead of a shirt, taking off her glasses and wearing her hair in a pony tail. Fans saw through that and quickly criticized her.

“Haha your a FRAUD…same pants and the strings are in the exact same position like ya never took em off or washed them! This is why we don’t believe anything that comes out of your mouth cause your a FRAUD,” one person wrote.

Evans Admits ‘Bad Timing’ With Gun Photo

In February 2018, Evans surprisingly admitted to making a mistake. Eason shared a photo of Evans shooting a gun just hours after the Parkland, Florida school shooting, where 17 people were killed. Evans later tweeted, “Bad timing,” adding a facepalm emoji and a rolling-eyes emoji.

Fans still slammed Evans for the post, with some fans wondering why she would put herself in that position in the first place. “Just why do you do these things to yourself,” one person asked.