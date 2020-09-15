Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Eats Pet Goat, Sparking More Animal Cruelty Complaints
David Eason shared video of himself killing yet another family pet, this one being their goat named Elvis. The video saw Evans highlighting his kill and eventually eating it, even going on to refer to the goat as "sweet baby" before cooking what he said would "goat nuggets." He then showed himself biting the meat off of the grill, exclaiming that it "tastes like chicken."
This comes after Eason has already been broiled in controversy after killing the family dog, Nugget, in 2019 when it nipped at their daughter Ensley. He attempted to justify that shooting by saying the dog did not behave the way they had anticipated. He said in a video that the dog was "always vicious" and that he took it upon himself to put the dog down. About a year after that unfolded, Evans wound up getting another dog, a goldendoodle named Rosey. From all signs, it seems the dog has been a great fit for the family.
After his video went up, many of his followers and fans of Teen Mom expressed their frustrations over Eason seemingly showing no remorse after what he went through in 2019 after killing the family's dog. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions of Twitter users sharing their frustrations over the actions he captured in the Instagram video.
prevnext
David Eason is a disgusting pos. If he actually was a farmer/homesteading person he wouldn’t have done shit this way. He’s looking for viewers to his wife’s crappy YouTube series of lies. The goat was a pet that was barely a year old.— JoeyGurl K. (@ObbiesGurl) September 14, 2020
prevnext
Please stop posting the David Eason & Jenelle Evans goat video. I'm not going to be able to eat anything tomorrow if II keep seeing it. We all know that he is a gross human being. We don't need the video.— HalleFan7171 (@HalleFan7171) September 13, 2020
prevnext
My heart breaks for the children that have to live with this monster!! Why did cps ever give them back?!? Those kids loved that goat, and now they have to see it's head in the trash! Nothing survives the swap. 😢🤢— tess simmons (@tessyinthetrees) September 13, 2020
prevnext
I get ppl eat meat,I can’t change that,I just wish the dairy farms and overrun inhumane torture shops would close down. W/ David,it’s harder for me to believe he didn’t enjoy doing this, than that he even attempted to kill it humanely. Goats are totally sweet pets too 😢— Joey's Day (@BeTheChange2211) September 14, 2020
prevnext
He could at least have some respect for the goat. So sad.— POOKiE (@HumbleSoul13) September 14, 2020
prevnext
Disgusting. He should be on a lifetime ban to never have animals in his "care" And does his partner want her kid/kids growing up with this crap— Pamm Durrell Whittaker (@PammWhittaker) September 14, 2020
prev
This is the saddest thing....they should NOT be allowed to have any animals considering he killed their god damn dog. @peta— Krystina Gagnon (@KrystinaGagnon1) September 14, 2020