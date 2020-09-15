Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Eats Pet Goat, Sparking More Animal Cruelty Complaints

David Eason shared video of himself killing yet another family pet, this one being their goat named Elvis. The video saw Evans highlighting his kill and eventually eating it, even going on to refer to the goat as "sweet baby" before cooking what he said would "goat nuggets." He then showed himself biting the meat off of the grill, exclaiming that it "tastes like chicken."

This comes after Eason has already been broiled in controversy after killing the family dog, Nugget, in 2019 when it nipped at their daughter Ensley. He attempted to justify that shooting by saying the dog did not behave the way they had anticipated. He said in a video that the dog was "always vicious" and that he took it upon himself to put the dog down. About a year after that unfolded, Evans wound up getting another dog, a goldendoodle named Rosey. From all signs, it seems the dog has been a great fit for the family.

After his video went up, many of his followers and fans of Teen Mom expressed their frustrations over Eason seemingly showing no remorse after what he went through in 2019 after killing the family's dog. Here's a look at some of the most notable reactions of Twitter users sharing their frustrations over the actions he captured in the Instagram video.