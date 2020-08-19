'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason's Assault With a Deadly Weapon Charges Dropped

✖

Two months after former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and for sending threats, those charges have reportedly been dropped. On Monday, The Sun reported that Columbus County Court in North Carolina confirmed that the charges against Eason were dropped on Aug. 11. A court clerk also confirmed to the publication that Eason's criminal summons against James Spivey, Jenelle Evans' friend and the man who was at the center of this alleged altercation with the former reality star, for assault with a deadly weapon was also dismissed.

Spivey opened up to The Sun about why these charges were dismissed before they were set to be discussed in court in September. “It wasn’t up to myself, or either one of us," he said. "It was in the attorneys' hands. They thought it was the best way to proceed. It is what it is. On the behalf of myself, I just am staying away from them.” Back in June, Eason was arrested after he allegedly assaulted Spivey with a Springfield handgun, which he supposedly used to hit him in the back of the neck and on his back. According to the arrest warrant, Eason allegedly threatened to "blow" Spivey's "f—ing brains out."

Following the news of Eason's arrest, Evans shared that she was leaving her on-again, off-again partner. At the time, she told her fans that she was staying with relatives and that she and her children were safe. "I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," she shared. "I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond."

She later issued a second update to Facebook, which read, "I just want to let the public, tabloids, and my fans know that IM OK, IM SAFE AND SO ARE THE KIDS! I'm going to take a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what's going on so I won't be on social media much. I love you all for the support that you all have shown me and I'll be stronger and better than ever soon!" Days after she shared this update, it was reported that Evans and Eason were back together. The reconciliation news was later confirmed after they were spotted holding hands at a park in North Carolina.