'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Addresses Husband David Eason Killing and Eating Pet Goat

Jenelle Evans is shooting down speculation she left husband David Eason after he killed and ate their pet goat. The Teen Mom 2 star's followers thought she may have kicked Eason out of the house after she posted cryptic messages on his Facebook page last week, asking, "So what are you doing with the cat?" and telling him, "Well, your things are ready to go [and] will be here when you get back."

However, the former MTV star told The Sun on Sept. 16 that "nope," she and Eason are still very much together after the incident, and she had not left him. Eason stirred up social media three days prior, showing the dead goat's head in the garbage can and bragging about how good the meat tasted from the family's pet. "If y’all ever wondered what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I’m here to tell you it tastes like chicken, taste just like beef or pork but it’s real good. This is a ham," he said. "People should eat more goat. It’s yum." Just in case people were unaware, he clarified, "It’s Elvis, too — the little baby we had last year. Sorry I’m talking with my mouth full but that’s what this video’s all about. It’s f—ing delicious."

Eason went on to defend his killing of the goat on social media. "At about one-year-old, the males are big enough to eat and have really good meat. The females are really only good for milk but they have very rich milk," he responded to one commenter, telling another, "Americans are pansies when it comes to food." Evans didn't weigh in directly right away, but the following day posted a video of herself petting the family's baby goat, Sweetie Pie, and another goat, named Joseph, which some people took as a statement against her husband's actions.

Eason has a history of killing the family's pets, and was investigated for animal cruelty after he shot and killed the family’s dog, Nugget, in May 2019. While Eason defended his actions as tradition in his family and claimed the French bulldog was aggressive, Child Protective Services removed Evans' 3-year-old daughter Ensley and 6-year-old son Kaiser as well as Eason's 13-year-old daughter Maryssa while investigating if the home was a safe place for children. Two months later, a judge restored custody to the couple, who has since denied the numerous abuse allegations against them.