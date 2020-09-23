Jenelle Evans Wishes David Eason a Happy 3-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'No One Will Ever Understand'

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is celebrating three years of marriage with her husband David Eason. While the two have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years, Evans acknowledged on social media that no one will truly understand what goes on in their relationship. The couple recently reunited after briefly splitting when Eason was allegedly involved in an incident with a deadly weapon; while Eason was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and for sending threats to one of Evans' friends, those charges were later dropped in August.

On Twitter, Evans posted a video in order to celebrate three years of marriage with Eason. The clip features an array of moments featuring the couple, from adventures to low-key hangouts together. In the caption for the clip, Evans wished her husband a happy anniversary. She also seemingly addressed the fact that the two have been caught up in some drama over the years. But, despite it all, Evans wrote that she doesn't expect anyone to understand the extent of their relationship, but "that's ok." The pair originally wed on Sept. 23, 2017.

No one will ever understand our relationship, but that’s ok.. I don’t expect them to. Here’s to 3 years married! 💓✨ #happyanniversary 09/23/2017 pic.twitter.com/nv3a0W8DYf — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 23, 2020

In June, the couple was caught up in a great deal of drama. At the time, it was alleged that Eason got into a fight with one of Evans' male friends. He allegedly hit the man with a gun, which left injuries on his back and neck. Two months following this incident, the charges against Eason were dropped. When the matter first came to light in June, Evans told her fans that she was leaving her husband. "I'm shaking and saddened by this, it's time for me to move on from this relationship and find happiness for my kids and myself elsewhere," Evans wrote. "I'm upset how everything ended up and wish the situation was taken in a more serious manner, I didn't agree with the unsecured bond." Shortly after she issued this statement, it appeared as though Evans and Eason were back together. In late June, their reconciliation was confirmed after the two were seen holding hands in a park in North Carolina.