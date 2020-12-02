'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Reconciled With David Eason Following Split, CPS Case

✖

Jenelle Evans is opening up about why she decided to reconcile with husband David Eason after the couple was investigated by Child Protective Services in 2019 following his decision to shoot and kill the family's French bulldog, Nugget after the pup alleged nipped at 3-year-old daughter Ensley. While the former Teen Mom 2 star did leave Eason temporarily from October of that year to March 2020, being granted a restraining order against her ex on allegations of abuse, she had a change of heart, detailed on her YouTube series "I Have Something to Say," now streaming on Vyre Living.

"Today is great. I feel a lot better," the MTV star said in the final video of the series, gushing that the whole ordeal has made her marriage stronger than ever. "I know a lot of you followed me separating from David and wondering why I did that and again it was because of David's anger issues." She continued that even though Eason attended anger management classes, they "just couldn’t get along, couldn’t see eye to eye," which is why she moved to Nashville in October 2019.

"I thought maybe it was best if I just moved away from everything that happened because I had so many bad memories that I just wanted to get away," she said, having moved back to North Carolina after reconciling with Eason. "And now I feel so much better being at home, starting fresh, and me and David are closer than ever. We get along so much better now I feel like than we ever have before."

Eason chimed in that he and his wife were "more aware of the things people might try to do to" them, adding, "I know Jenelle and I split up for a couple of months, but she just had to go party and get it out of her system. She realized life is not greener on the other side."

He continued that Evans has decided that it’s "more fun at home" with him where they "go fishing and stuff" as a family. "I mean as a whole, I think the family really gets along better since all that happened," he reflected on the saga. "I mean it was kind of traumatic to everyone. The kids were gone for a while. So when the kids came home, they were so, so happy to be here."