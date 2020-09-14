Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Kills and Eats Family's Pet Goat

✖

Former Teen Mom 2's David Eason is once again making headlines for killing another family pet. After he shot and killed their family dog Nugget in 2019, for nipping at he and wife Jenelle Evans daughter, Ensley, he could care less what fans think because he showed off his goat's severed head on social media. In a graphic video, Eason talks about eating "goat nuggets" from one of the goats they raised on the family farm named Elvis.

Eason, who even referred to their goat as "sweet baby" didn't mind showing off the poor goats body after he killed it. As he cooked the goat meat in their family kitchen on Saturday according to Ok Magazine, he said, "This is where goat nuggets come from, for all those asking." The 32-year-old explained while biting into meat saying, "If you're wondering what a goat tastes like off the grill, well I'm here to tell you: tastes like chicken, tastes a little like beef or pork, and it's real good." He even gave away the name of the goat saying, "This is Elvis, the little baby we had last year."

"It's f—g delicious, people should eat more goat," he detailed. When viewers doubted he was eating goat, he took it a step further and showed the head of the animal sitting in a trash can. "For those who don't believe it was goat, it is. His name was Elvis." Fans immediately started calling both Eason and Evans out for having little "respect" for animals. While one person was in favor of butchering farm raised animals, doing so in such a ruthless way is not how people want to see it.

"What David and Jenelle do isn't homesteading or farming. They have no respect or integrity for living things, including their children. You can humanely raise, harvest and butcher an animal. You don't need to post a picture of it in a trash can covered with f—g Coors Light cans," one person said.

When Eason shot and killed their family dog last year, he tried to justify his decision claiming the animal wasn't as nice as it should have been to their daughter. "Any time we were taking a video of the kids, we'd have to delete the video and not post it because she wouldn't play nice. She'd bit their feet, bite the tires of their bicycle. She wasn't always vicious but she had vicious tendencies," he said in a Youtube series. "I took it upon myself to put the dog down, and that's the way my family has done it when a dog bites someone."