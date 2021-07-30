'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Defends Herself Over Resurfaced Road Rage Gun Incident

✖

Jenelle Evans is defending one of her more shocking moments on Teen Mom 2. The former MTV personality responded on TIkTok when user Haus Of Petty shared a video Wednesday including several headlines regarding her April 2018 road rage incident, in which she pulled a gun on someone who had cut her off while son Jace, then 8, was sitting in the passenger seat.

"[Jenelle Evans] this you?" the video was captioned, tagging her. Evans responded with a laughing face emoji, "Everyone has a past and I am not a felon." The entire road rage incident was captured by Teen Mom 2 cameras, including Evans' decision to follow the other driver to his house and threaten him. Both drivers would go on to call the police, but no charges were filed in the case.

Several months later, Evans opened up about the aftermath of the incident in the season reunion with Dr. Drew. "Ever since then I’ve been having PTSD, I’ve been having nightmares," she claimed. "When the incident happened, I didn’t even leave my house for the first, like, two weeks." When Dr. Drew asked if Evans thought she was "going to traumatize Jace more by following" the other driver off the road and pulling a gun on him, she responded, "I didn’t think about it at the time. All I thought about was that he almost hurt my son. He almost knocked my son out. And that’s what pissed me off."

Evans wasn't long for Teen Mom 2 after that incident, and she was let go after husband David Eason shot and killed the family's French bulldog in 2019. Eason killing the dog also resulted in the children being temporarily removed from their home amid a CPS investigation, but eventually, the investigation was closed and the children returned to them.

Eason defended his actions in the couple's YouTube series, claiming he shot and killed Nugget after the dog nipped at daughter Ensley's face. "I took it upon myself to put the dog down, and that’s the way my family has always done it when the dog bites somebody. There's been dogs in the past that bit me and my dad put the dog down," he continued. "A lot of people around here — if your dog goes running in their yard, they'll just shoot it. They’re not gonna call you and tell you. … That's something that I would never do."