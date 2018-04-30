Jenelle Evans Reportedly ‘Pulled a Gun’ During Road Rage Incident

Jenelle Evans is facing some serious trouble after the Teen Mom 2 personality reportedly “pulled a gun” on a man during a shocking road rage incident with her son Jace in the car.

The MTV personality called 911 on April 26, telling police that a driver “purposely slammed on the brakes” in front of her,” Radar reported Monday. But the 26-year-old didn’t mention that she had a gun with her and pulled it out during a confrontation, according to a police report and audio obtained by Radar.

In the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center CFS report, the fellow driver claimed Evans “hit his truck, ran over his mailbox and pulled a gun on him.”

“A crazy lady followed him to his house, she is fixing to get shot,” the report stated about the incident. “She was driving blocking traffic, he tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else and she flipped out.”

The other driver then claimed she followed him onto his private property.

He “started yelling to bring it on,” at Evans.

An officer said in the report, “Suspect [Evans] hit two vehicles in the yard and then she pulled a 10-84/G,” which is the code for “suspect with a gun.”

The man told police he wants her “stopped and charged.”

In a recording obtained by Radar, Evans also gave her version of the incident.

“He was tailgating me the whole way, I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy,” she said. “He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic. Would not stop. Then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70 something miles an hour.”

The MTV personality then said her name was Jenelle Eason and described the rest of what went down without mention of the gun.

“This guy is trying his hardest for me not to behind him anymore,” she said. “He is literally going crazy, swerving in and out of lanes.”

Evans told the 911 operator that she was calling from her son’s phone because the other driver “made [her] slam on the brakes so hard that [her] phone went flying.”

She added, “My son, his head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash. That’s how bad I had to slam on the brakes.”

Evans has gotten in trouble in the past for posting photos of her and her children holding guns. Her husband David Eason was recently fired from Teen Mom 2 after making a number of homophobic comments and statements about gun control.

Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV on Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Facebook/Teen Mom 2